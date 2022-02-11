Pokemon GO: Send Gifts Global Challenge Explained

This weekend, Pokemon Go has begun its Valentine’s Day 2022 Event, and with it comes the Send Gifts Global Challenge. This very special Valentine’s Day 2022 Event Challenge is a worldwide event that looks to spread the love this Valentine’s season. In this guide, we will detail what this challenge is exactly, how to do it, and what it will mean when we’ve completed it. We’re all in this together, so let’s go Trainers!

Pokemon Go Send Gifts Global Challenge

In the spirit of Valentine gifting, the goal of the Send Gifts Global Challenge in Pokemon Go is to send as many gifts to friends as possible before Valentine’s Day, which is February 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

If all Pokemon Go Trainers can collectively send 70,000,000 gifts to each other, everyone will have unlocked a 3x Transfer Candy bonus. This would be absolutely huge for Pokemon Go and is a huge reward, especially if you are trying to evolve a specific Pokemon, like one of the many colored Flabebe or your recently captured Hoppip from the Community Day.

If you happen to not have any friends on Pokemon Go to gift things to, no worries. There are places all over the internet that have people sharing their Pokemon Go friend information in order to make friends around the world. You can easily do a quick Google search to find one of these groups and add some friends there.

This Valentine’s season, everyone is Cupid in Pokemon Go. And whether you play with your romantic partner or just love playing with your friends, celebrating Valentine’s Day with Pokemon Go is a good way to go. You can send one present a day to one friend each, so make sure to log on and sent those gifts. You can open 20 gifts a day, so you can either stack them up or open them each day to make room for the gifts coming the next day.

And that is everything you need to know about the Send Gifts Global Challenge in Pokemon Go during the Valentine’s Day 2022 Event. There is so much to enjoy during this weekend, like the previously mentioned Hoppip Community Day and all of the other Valentine’s Day extravaganza like new field research, event bonuses, and, of course, the debut of Flabebe. For all of this and more, be sure to check out all of our Pokemon Go Guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.