Pokémon Go Snover Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny, Bonuses, Tips

Winter has arrived in Pokémon GO, and with it comes Ice/Grass-type Snover for the next Spotlight Hour event. This snow-covered Pokémon evolves into the formidable Abomnasnow, a heavy hitter in the Great League and an excellent counter for Dragon-type Raid Bosses. It’s also the closest you’ll get to a Christmas tree in Pokémon form, just in time for the season.

In this guide, we’ll break down when the Snover Spotlight Hour takes place and how you can make the most out of it. As ever, we’ll also cover whether Snover can appear as Shiny during the Spotlight Hour, a crucial detail for the Shiny hunters out there.

When is Snover Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

Snover Spotlight Hour takes place in Pokémon GO from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday 21, December. During this time, players will also have access to a 2x Catch XP boost, so it’s worth catching as many Snover as you can during the sixty minutes for the bonus XP.

Snover requires 50 Snover Candy to evolve into Abomnasnow, so if you need to add both to your Pokédex, this is the perfect opportunity. As well as being a powerful party-member in its standard form, Abomnasnow also has a Mega Evolution. So if you can work this super-powered Pokémon into your roster, it is a brutal battle option for taking on any Gym Battles loaded with Dragon-type Pokémon.

Can Snover be Shiny?

For this Spotlight Hour, Snover will be available as Shiny in the world of Pokémon GO. Of course, there’s no guarantee on encountering a Shiny Snover, but with the amount that will spawn during the period, it’ll be the best shot you have of getting your hands on one.

There are ways of boosting your chances if a Shiny Snover is top of your Christmas list. Before the Spotlight hour begins, make sure to equip yourself with Incense and Lure Modules and activate both when it hits 6:00 PM. Using both items will boost the spawn rates of Snover even further, leaving it up to you to encounter as many as you can within the time limit.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.