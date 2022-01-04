Pokémon GO Solosis Spotlight Hour Guide: Can Solosis Be Shiny?

Pokémon GO starts the New Year with Solosis, the Psychic-type cell Pokémon, for the first Spotlight Hour of January 2022. Solosis has not yet taken a turn as the Spotlight Hour star, making it the best opportunity players have had yet to get their hands on the Pokémon’s fully evolved from Reuniclus. Despite appearances, Reuniclus can hold its own in battle with decent Attack and Stamina stats, so it is well worth adding to your roster.

In this guide, we’ll tell you when the Spotlight Hour takes place, how to make the most of it, and which regular bonus is attached. We’ll also cover whether it’s possible to encounter a Shiny Solosis during the Spotlight Hour for any Shiny hunters out there.

When is Solosis Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

The Solosis Spotlight Hour occurs from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4. For this hour, you’ll have no problem finding an abundance of the Psychic-type Pokémon, so be sure to stock up on Pokéballs before heading out to catch them all. If you’re looking to send the Solosis spawns into overdrive, try using an Incense or Lure Module and watch the map flood little green blobs.

This week’s Spotlight Hour bonus is a handy 2x Transfer Candy boost, so use the time wisely to send over any excess Solosis and rack up the Candy faster. You’ll need as much Solosis Candy as possible to train your Pokémon, with a minimum of 125 required to evolve into Reuniclus. As well as the Transfer Candy boost, you can bring in some extra Candy with some well used Pinap Berries.

Can Solosis be Shiny?

Unfortunately, Solosis will not be available this time in its Shiny form during the Spotlight Hour. Currently, Shiny Solosis has still not made its first appearance in Pokémon GO, so don’t waste any of your time trying to seek out the pink pallet swap.

That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Solosis Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. For more, see our list of promo codes for Niantic’s game in January 2022. Or, check out our guide to the Season of Heritage XP challenges this month so you can get your very own Goomy Hat before it’s too late.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.