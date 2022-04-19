Pokemon GO Sustainability Week Guide: Shinies, Spawns, Research, and More

This week in Pokemon GO a brand new event called Sustainability Week is here. Sustainability Week aims to raise awareness in Pokemon GO by debuting another Alola region Pokemon called Oranguru. Oranguru is based on the real-world apes called Orangatang which are an endangered species. By highlighting and celebrating Oranguru, you can take part in a Sustainability Week in Pokemon GO.

Sustainability Week Start and End Date

Sustainability Week starts on Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time and ends on Monday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. local time. Oranguru will debut, there will be a new set of spawns, new eggs, a new Mossy Lure Module, bonuses, new shiny Pokemon, and new research to enjoy.

Sustainability Week Shiny Pokemon

For the first time ever, Trainers will be able to catch a shiny Cherubi. Of course, there will be other Pokemon available to catch in their shiny forms, but Cherubi is the only debuting shiny Pokemon in Sustainability Week.

Sustainability Week Research

There is a brand new Timed Research during Sustainability Day that you’ll definitely want to be a part of. The Timed Research is only open on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. The research will have you walk 5 km in total with each phase giving you a chance at collecting a shiny Cherubi. Once you have walked 5 km, Niantic will plant a tree up! If you really want to do your part during Sustainability Week, get out there and get exploring.

There will also be Field Research to enjoy. Mega Energy for Venusaur and Abomasnow will also be rewarded through the Field Research. Here are the Pokemon encounters from the Field Research:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Turtwig*

Cherubi*

Snivy*

Trubbish*

Chespin

Phantump

Sustainability Week Spawns

There will be new spawns to enjoy during Sustainability Week as well. If you’re lucky, you could catch a shiny Venusaur or a regular Phantump. Here are the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Oddish*

Grimer*

Turtwig*

Grotle

Cherubi*

Trubbish*

Ferroseed*

Oranguru

There is a brand new Lure called the Mossy Lure Module that you can get from the store. If you’re lucky, you could catch a shiny Alolan Diglett, a regular Bellossom, or a shiny Nincada. This lure is the only way to catch the following Pokemon:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Gloom

Weepinbell

Chikorita*

Grotle

Cherubi*

Sewaddle

Sustainability Week 7 km Eggs

Last but not least, there are new 7 km Eggs with the Sustainability Week. You’ll want to get these eggs early since you’ll be doing a lot of walking during this event. Here are the new 7 km Eggs:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Alolan Diglett*

Larvitar*

Cherubi*

Oranguru

And that is everything coming to Pokemon GO in Sustainability Week. For more on all things Pokemon GO, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.