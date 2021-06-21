Pokémon GO – Swinub Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Swinub be Shiny

The start of another new week in June 2021 means that Swinub Spotlight Hour is just around the corner in Pokémon GO. Players will get a chance to catch pretty much all of the Ice and Ground type Pokémon that they want, with an extra bonus thrown in on top. And since it’s been so long since its Community Day there’s probably some Shiny Swinub hunters out there ready to go. To help break down everything about the event here’s our Swinub Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, answering all the important questions, including how to catch Shiny Swinub.

Swinub Spotlight Hour Guide

In this guide we break down all aspects of Swinub Spotlight Hour by answering the most important and frequently asked questions about the event. Let’s start with when you should be ready, Poké Ball in hand.

When is Swinub Spotlight Hour

All Spotlight Hour events take place on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in your local time. Swinub is the fourth SH event of June 2021, taking place on Tuesday, June 22nd. You can see the full Spotlight Hour schedule here.

What is the Swinub Spotlight Hour Bonus

Along with massively boosted spawn rates in the wild, Swinub Spotlight Hour has one additional bonus feature that Pokémon GO players will want to take advantage of. Double evolution XP offers a great chance to level up or just earn extra XP if you have spare time during the event. Using a Lucky Egg will give you four times the usual amount of XP for evolving a Pokémon, if it’s done within the event’s timeframe.

If you haven’t cleared out your inventory in a while, now is a good time to activate a Lucky Egg, open the Pokémon menu and search for “evolve” to see what is available. Then just go through and evolve any that you’re willing to spend Candy on so that you get a bunch of additional XP. But this will keep you away from the overworld map, so make sure you aren’t hunting for Shiny Swinub.

Can Swinub be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Swinub

Shiny Swinub will be available during this Spotlight Hour event. All you need to do is encounter as many of the featured Pokémon as you can to increase your chances. They won’t be boosted as they typically are for Community Day, but if you are in a high spawn area or can travel around looking for more then you should have a decent chance of catching one.

Just try to encounter as many as you can, catching them if you have the time or want more Ice types for the All-In-One #151 Special Research quest. Otherwise just back out and check another one.

And that’s our Swinub Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, including how to catch Shiny Swinub.