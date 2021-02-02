Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Celebration Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokémon Go just can’t get enough of the events lately, with multiple going on at the same time. While the Johto Event Celebration Timed Research is still going on, the villainous Team GO Rocket have stepped in to cause trouble yet again. This is a good thing though, as it not only helps with the Johto Event Celebration tasks, but it provides us with another Timed Research tasks and rewards. Here’s our Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO showing you the tasks you need to complete and rewards for doing so.

Team GO Rocket Celebration Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

The Team GO Rocket Celebration will be taking place from Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 am to Sunday, February 7 at 8:00 pm local time. During this time, bonuses such as halved egg hatch distance and an increase in Team GO Rocket invasions will be found, along with a new Timed Research for you to complete.

Stage 1 of 2

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt – 10 Potions

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Super Potions

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Revives

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, a Pokémon Encounter, and 10 Poké Balls

Stage 2 of 2

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt – 10 Super Potions

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potions

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 3 Max Revives

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, a Pokemon Encounter, and 15 Poké Balls

This is definitely one of the more standard timed researches, as they are essentially just all the same task, but just done multiple times. The increased amount of Team GO Rocket Grunts being around should definitely help with this, while also providing you with the Rocket Radars you need for the Johto Event Celebration Timed Research as well.

You can read about how to complete the Johto Celebration Event Timed Research in our other guide as well. In addition to the timed research, there are also Team GO Rocket Celebration Field Research to find and complete as well.

That’s it for the Pokemon GO Rocket Celebration Timed Research tasks and rewards for. You will have the rest of the week to complete this task, so make sure to take advantage while there are even more Team GO Rocket members out there.