Pokémon GO Ultra League and Premier Cup – Best Pokémon for your Team (March 2021)

Season 7 of GO Battle League is heading toward its first Ultra League and Premier Cup session in Pokémon GO. The next two weeks will consist of battles limited to the usual CP cap of 2500 CP. These two are some of the most popular and toughest sections of the entire GO Battle League season, so you have a challenge ahead if you want to level up. To help here’s our Pokémon GO Ultra League and Premier Cup guide showing you the best Pokémon for your teams in March 2021.

Best Ultra League Pokémon for March 2021

The Ultra League will begin in Pokémon GO on Monday, March 15th at 4pm Eastern Time. Players will be able to complete for the next two weeks with Master League taking over on March 29th at 4pm ET. Below we have broken down the best Pokémon to use on your Ultra League team in March 2021. Some of these will require Candy XL to power up fully to their most competitive level. These are marked with (XL) if they would not appear on the list otherwise. You always want to get as close to the 2500 CP cap as possible, with the ideal IVs usually being low Attack with high Defense and HP.

For your team you usually want to pick one or two from this list then fill in type gaps using the other fields. See what damage they will resist and what they might be weak to. Then try to make sure you have no clear type that will wipe out your team or you might struggle against in other ways.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Moonblast, or Future Sight Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Talonflame (XL) Fire and Flying Incinerate Brave Bird Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fiary Rock, Electric, Water Giratina (Altered Forme) Ghost and Dragon Shadow Claw Dragon Claw Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice Swampert Ice and Flying Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Abomasnow (XL) Grass and Ice Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) Water, Ground, Grass, Electric Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel Galarian Stunfisk (XL) Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Articuno Grass and Ice Ice Shard Icy Wind Ground, Grass, Bug Rock, Electric, Fire, Steel Politoed (XL) Water Mud Shot Weather Ball (Water) Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Regirock Rock Lock On Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

Those are the best Pokémon for your Ultra League team in March 2021, but there’s another option available with the Premier Cup.

Best Premier Cup (Ultra) Pokémon for March 2021

The Premier Cup uses the same 2500 XP limit as the Ultra League but with two other restrictions. No Legendary or Mythical Pokémon are allowed. You would think that’d just mean the list above is good as long as the entry isn’t restricted. However, it changes the meta so much that the tiers get all reshuffled. To help, here’s our picks for the best Premier Cup Pokémon for your team in March 2021.

Just like above, some of these may require Candy XL to reach their full potential. We labeled with (XL) when they would not appear on the list otherwise.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to Jellicent Water and Ghost Hex or Bubble Shadow Ball or Ice Beam Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass Machamp Fighting Counter Dynamic Punch or Close Combat Rock, Dark, Bug Fairy, Flying, Psychic Galarian Stunfisk (XL) Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Sirfetch’d Fighting Counter Close Combat Rock, Dark, Bug Fairy, Flying, Psychic Scrafty (XL) Dark and Fighting Counter Foul Play Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost Fairy, Fighting, Flying Venusaur Grass and Poison Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Grass, Water, Fighting, Fairy, Electric Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Mandibuzz (XL) Dark and Flying Snarl Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, Dark Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock Escavalier Bug and Steel Counter Drill Run or Mega Horn Poison, Grass, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fire Politoed (XL) Water Mud Shot Weather Ball (Water) Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Snorlax Normal Lick Body Slam or Superpower Ghost Fighting

And that’s our Pokémon GO Ultra League and Premier Cup guide with the best Pokémon for your teams in March 2021.