Pokemon GO Wish Granted: Masterwork Research Tasks & Rewards

Events and research in Pokemon GO are great ways to earn rewards, which would usually be pretty challenging to come by within the game. While you receive items like potions and revives from PokeStops and Gyms, collecting species-specific candy and XP is slightly more challenging, which is where completing research is so handy.

However, if you go into research blind and unprepared, attempting to complete every challenge without necessarily knowing what you will get in return can be pretty intimidating. So, if you’re considering taking on the Wish Granted Masterwork Research challenge, you should be prepared to dedicate a few months to it. Read on to discover precisely what’s in store.

What Are the Tasks and Rewards for Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO?

There are currently two waves of the Wish Granted Masterwork Research announced, which may take some players by surprise since all elements of the research are usually released at once, but if you look closely at what the first two steps are requesting, you’ll understand why it’ll need a bit more attention. The following list states every step you’ll need to complete for the first stage, alongside their rewards.

Stage 1/6

Catch 385 Kanto Pokemon – 385 XP

Catch 385 Johto Pokemon – 385 XP

Catch 385 Hoenn Pokemon – 385 XP

Get a Gold Hoenn Medal – 10 Ultra Balls

Upon completing this first wave, you will be rewarded with 10 Groudon Candy, 10 Rayquaza Candy, and 10 Kyogre Candy before moving on to stage two of the research. The following list states every task you must complete and their coinciding rewards.

Stage 2/6

Obtain Ten Best Buddies – Poffin

Earn a Heart with your Buddy ten days in a row – Poffin

For completing this stage of research, you’ll be rewarded with three rare candies and an additional 385 XP, which doesn’t seem like a lot given the amount of work you’ve just completed, but as more challenges are added to the research, the rewards are bound to increase in quality.

Is the Masterwork Research Ticket Worth It?

Now you know the steps you’ll need to take to complete the Masterwork Research, you might be questioning whether or not it’s worth your time and investment since you’ll need to purchase the research ticket from the in-game store to participate. But, while it seems like a lot of work for no payoff currently, completing the entire research will reward the player with a Shiny Jirachi.

In addition, there’s no time limit to completing the research once you’ve purchased a ticket, so whether it takes you months or years to complete, it won’t lose any potential rewards or encounters if it lies dormant for a while. But, on the other hand, it’s a long set of challenges to complete, so it’s bound to take some time.

If you frequently play Pokemon GO and want a chance at getting an incredibly elusive shiny Pokemon, then the Research Ticket is worth every penny, but if you struggle to complete research commissioned by the professor when the game was first released, it might not be worth your commitment.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023