Pokemon GO Woobat Spotlight Hour – Schedule, Can It Be Shiny & Perfect IVs

Gamers hoping to jump onto the newest Spotlight Hour and catch plenty of wonderful Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO, this one is for you! Every week, gamers have the opportunity to capture plenty of excellent new Pokemon and add some new favorites to their ever-growing collection.

For those looking to capture plenty of the adorable Woobat, gamers will want to ensure that they’re ready for this exciting event. But, when does this event take place, can gamers find a Shiny version of this particular Pokemon, and are they worth adding to your team?

Pokemon GO Woobat Spotlight Hour – Schedule & Bonus

Gamers that are hoping to add this particular little creature to their team in Pokemon GO, make sure to clear some time off of your schedule starting on February 14 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm. Spotlight Hour takes place every Tuesday of the month, so gamers will have many chances to capture plenty of excellent new Pokemon.

Alongside the chance to capture tons of Pocket Monsters, Trainers will also get the opportunity to cash in on some exciting bonuses that can help them take their play to the next level. For this Spotlight Hour, gamers that are hoping to partake in some trades and power up their monsters will want to get out, as x2 Catch Stardust awaits them. This is great news for power users, as Stardust is one of the most important items in this game.

Can Woobat Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Pokemon fans love Shiny Hunting, and Spotlight Hour can be a haven for those hoping to gather more of these rare Pokemon. While they may not offer any sort of competitive advantage, players love Shiny Pokemon for countless reasons. But, does this adorable little bat have a chance to be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Trainers getting out into the world to capture as many Woobat as possible will be happy to know that they do have a Shiny variant available in the game, so players will want to ensure that they have plenty of Inventory Space available to get their hands on one of these rare variants.

Players who have not encountered a Shiny Pokemon in this game may be wondering what this means. Shiny Pokemon appear during encounters with a flash of stars, as well as an icon next to their name to signal that they are this rare form. Woobat also takes on a new color, appearing as a bright yellow/green, rather than its normal pale blue appearance.

Woobat Perfect IV Stats in Pokemon GO

As a Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon, there are a fair number of Pokemon that Woobat can cause some significant damage towards. But, do they have a good enough moveset to warrant a spot on your team? That really depends, since they don’t have exactly the greatest stats in this base form, but its evolution can be worth the time and effort to obtain.

Max CP: 1,016

Max HP: 140

Attack: 107

Defense: 85

Stamina: 163

While they may not be the largest powerhouse available in the game, Woobat can cause a bit of damage to those that are weak to their powers. No matter if gamers are hoping to find themselves a new Shiny Pokemon, or get their hands on countless other Pokemon during this event, Spotlight Hour can be one of the best events around.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.