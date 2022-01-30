Whether you are just starting your journey in the world of Pokemon Legends Arceus or you have been playing it since the release day. One thing is for certain, you will be venturing through the world with glee as you observe all of the Pokemon continuing with their day walking across the lands of the Hisui region. At times, you may want a slight change of scenery with different weather and this guide article will take you through the process of how to change the weather in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Change the Weather in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once you have access to the world you have the opportunity to change the weather by heading to a basecamp in the region. Wherever you’d want to change the weather, simply head to the basecamp in that specific location. Walk up to the tent and then interact with it. You can then pick from specific times of days to rest until. If you’d rather try and get a certain element of weather for the afternoon, then simply select ‘Until Midday’. Rest and then observe if the weather has changed to the weather that you wanted.

If it hasn’t then simply keep resting until that time and the weather will have a chance of changing. Keep repeating resting until you have got the specific weather that you wanted. It shouldn’t take a considerable amount of time in order to get the weather effect that you are looking for so just keep repeating the method and you will be in the weather that you want very quickly!

If you are planning on going hunting for wisps in order to obtain Spiritomb, then a nice clear night would be great to do that thanks to their strong purple glow. Either way, there are two brand new weather effects added to the experience so you will be getting to immerse yourself in the wonders of these effects for the Pokemon.

Different Weather Types in the Hisui Region

There are numerous weather effects included in the experience and each of them has its own benefits for different Pokemon and drawbacks for certain types. The following is all of the weather effects in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Fog

Rain

Snow

Strong Sunlight

There is of course just clear day weather effects which would be known as ‘Sunlight’. However, notably ‘Strong Sunlight’ is a new effect that was added and it is favourable for Grass-type Pokemon. They will even get speed boosts when there is strong sunlight in the world.

Another notable weather effect that is new is ‘Snow’. This, of course, favours ice type Pokemon however if Pokemon are under the effects of Drowsey’s status moves, there is a less likely chance that your Pokemon will move as soon as normal. There are also other effects that snow brings and simply will give the Hisui Region a serene environment look.

Will you be changing the weather in Pokemon Legends Arceus this month?

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.