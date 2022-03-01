Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Do Unusual Shoes Do?

The first big update to Pokemon Legends: Arceus known as the Daybreak update includes a new pair of strange shoes that many players are unsure about. The Unusual Shoes are an addition to Pokemon Legends: Arceus that you can purchase from Ginter of the Ginkgo Guild. If you are wondering what the Unusual Shoes even are, or if they are even worth spending your money on, we’ve got you covered.

What Are Unusual Shoes Used For in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The Unusual Shoes in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are a pair of slippers that Ginter, the merchant of the Ginkgo Guild Shop in Jubilife Village, sells you. They can be worn anytime but to find them, you will need to head back to your stock in your quarters.

The Unusual Shoes will go immediately into your cloth cabinet when purchased. You can head back to your cloth cabinet by heading to your quarters and interacting with your mirror. Step in front of your mirror and press “A” on “Change Outfit” to find your new pair of shoes.

Many players may have been confused since this is one of the rare times where an item you have purchased has not shown up in your stock. With that in mind, The Unusual Shoes will run players ₽5,000.

The Daybreak update also includes 90 free Poké Balls — 30 each of Ultra Balls, Gigaton Balls, and Jet Balls — by using the “ARCEUSADVENTURE” Mystery Code. These gifts are available until March 31.

Another new aspect of the latest update includes The Eternal Battle Reverie which will become available after completing all missions. After putting on your new Unusual Shoes, head out and explore the all-new Massive Mass Outbreaks by going to the Obsidian Fieldlands Heights Camp and talking to Mai. This starts a new series of requests from #95 to #102 which unlocks new content for the game.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.