Pokemon Legends Arceus Eternal Battle Reverie: How to Unlock and Fight Opponents

Battle until you drop.

February 28th, 2022 by Diego Perez

The Daybreak content update has arrived for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and players can unlock a new Battle Tower-like system called the Eternal Battle Reverie after completing the main storyline. Like all Daybreak content, you must complete the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus in order to access it, but the Eternal Battle Reverie is not available immediately after starting the Daybreak content. You’ll have to play through the majority of the new missions before you can enter. Here’s how to unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to Unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie, you must first complete Request 102: Daybreak. This is one of the final quests in the Daybreak content update that was recently added to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To reach it, you will have to complete the majority of the new quests in the update and work with Mai to observe massive mass outbreaks all over the Hisui region.

Eventually, you’ll receive the Daybreak request, which rewards you with some XL Exp. Candies, a Dawn Stone, and a Seed of Mastery. More importantly, the Eternal Battle Reverie will now be accessible. Just return to your quarters in Jubilife Village and sleep in your bed. You’ll be invited to the Eternal Battle Reverie where Arceus will test your mettle against an unending stream of enemy Pokemon.

How Does the Eternal Battle Reverie Work?

In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you will be forced to fight as many Pokemon as you can before your team is defeated. There is a wide range of Pokemon that you can battle, and you will be asked to choose your opponents from various categories. Some of them are self-explanatory like Electric-type Pokemon or Bug-type Pokemon, but some of them are a bit more confusing unless you’re really familiar with Pokemon. You can even battle Legendary Pokemon here if you choose the right category.

Pokemon Categories Explained

There are 44 possible categories in the Eternal Battle Reverie, and each of them will pit you against a different type of Pokemon. Here’s what each category means (courtesy of Serebii.net).

Category Pokémon
Normal-type Normal-type Pokémon
Fire-type Fire-type Pokémon
Water-type Water-type Pokémon
Electric-type Electric-type Pokémon
Grass-type Grass-type Pokémon
Ice-type Ice-type Pokémon
Fighting-type Fighting-type Pokémon
Poison-type Poison-type Pokémon
Ground-type Ground-type Pokémon
Flying-type Flying-type Pokémon
Psychic-type Psychic-type Pokémon
Bug-type Bug-type Pokémon
Rock-type Rock-type Pokémon
Ghost-type Ghost-type Pokémon
Dragon-type Dragon-type Pokémon
Dark-type Dark-type Pokémon
Steel-type Steel-type Pokémon
Fairy-type Fairy-type Pokémon
Strong offense Pokémon with high Attack
Impressive speed Pokémon with high Speed
Strong defense Pokémon with high Defense
Male Pokémon Male Pokémon
Female Pokémon Female Pokémon
Future beginnings Torterra, Empoleon or Infernape
Hisuian beginnings Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion or Hisuian Samurott
Little Pokémon Small Pokémon
Nocturnal Pokémon Pokémon that only appear at night
One-eyed Pokémon Pokémon with one eye
Large-bodied Pokémon Large Pokémon
Climbing claws Sneasler
Mechanical Pokémon Heat Rotom, Mow Rotom, Frost Rotom, Fan Rotom, Wash Rotom
Space and time Dialga & Palkia
Strange-shaped Pokémon Unown
The banished Pokémon Giratina
Pokémon of the lakes Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf
Tropical snow Alolan Ninetales
Spear and shield Rampardos & Bastiodon
Scythe and axe Scyther & Kleavor
The forbidden Pokémon Spiritomb
The lunar Pokémon Cresselia
The might of Sinnoh
Primordial chaos Dialga & Palkia Origin Forme, Giratina Origin Forme
Incarnate Pokémon Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus or Enamorus
Therian Pokémon Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus or Enamorus

After defeating a Pokemon and completing a challenge, you will receive points depending on how difficult the challenge was. You can then spend those points in between rounds to perform actions like restoring HP/PP, inflicting Burn on your opponent, changing your lead Pokemon, and other things. The easiest challenges give 3 points, while the hardest ones can reward up to 12. Here are all your options and how many points they cost.

  • Change Lead Pokemon: 2 Points
  • Restore HP: 10 Points
  • Restore PP: 10 Points
  • Choose Different Opponents: 10 Points
  • Inflict Burn: 2 Points
  • Sacrifice HP for Points: 2 Points

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.

