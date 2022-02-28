Pokemon Legends Arceus Eternal Battle Reverie: How to Unlock and Fight Opponents

The Daybreak content update has arrived for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and players can unlock a new Battle Tower-like system called the Eternal Battle Reverie after completing the main storyline. Like all Daybreak content, you must complete the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus in order to access it, but the Eternal Battle Reverie is not available immediately after starting the Daybreak content. You’ll have to play through the majority of the new missions before you can enter. Here’s how to unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to Unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie, you must first complete Request 102: Daybreak. This is one of the final quests in the Daybreak content update that was recently added to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To reach it, you will have to complete the majority of the new quests in the update and work with Mai to observe massive mass outbreaks all over the Hisui region.

Eventually, you’ll receive the Daybreak request, which rewards you with some XL Exp. Candies, a Dawn Stone, and a Seed of Mastery. More importantly, the Eternal Battle Reverie will now be accessible. Just return to your quarters in Jubilife Village and sleep in your bed. You’ll be invited to the Eternal Battle Reverie where Arceus will test your mettle against an unending stream of enemy Pokemon.

How Does the Eternal Battle Reverie Work?

In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you will be forced to fight as many Pokemon as you can before your team is defeated. There is a wide range of Pokemon that you can battle, and you will be asked to choose your opponents from various categories. Some of them are self-explanatory like Electric-type Pokemon or Bug-type Pokemon, but some of them are a bit more confusing unless you’re really familiar with Pokemon. You can even battle Legendary Pokemon here if you choose the right category.

Pokemon Categories Explained

There are 44 possible categories in the Eternal Battle Reverie, and each of them will pit you against a different type of Pokemon. Here’s what each category means (courtesy of Serebii.net).

Category Pokémon Normal-type Normal-type Pokémon Fire-type Fire-type Pokémon Water-type Water-type Pokémon Electric-type Electric-type Pokémon Grass-type Grass-type Pokémon Ice-type Ice-type Pokémon Fighting-type Fighting-type Pokémon Poison-type Poison-type Pokémon Ground-type Ground-type Pokémon Flying-type Flying-type Pokémon Psychic-type Psychic-type Pokémon Bug-type Bug-type Pokémon Rock-type Rock-type Pokémon Ghost-type Ghost-type Pokémon Dragon-type Dragon-type Pokémon Dark-type Dark-type Pokémon Steel-type Steel-type Pokémon Fairy-type Fairy-type Pokémon Strong offense Pokémon with high Attack Impressive speed Pokémon with high Speed Strong defense Pokémon with high Defense Male Pokémon Male Pokémon Female Pokémon Female Pokémon Future beginnings Torterra, Empoleon or Infernape Hisuian beginnings Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion or Hisuian Samurott Little Pokémon Small Pokémon Nocturnal Pokémon Pokémon that only appear at night One-eyed Pokémon Pokémon with one eye Large-bodied Pokémon Large Pokémon Climbing claws Sneasler Mechanical Pokémon Heat Rotom, Mow Rotom, Frost Rotom, Fan Rotom, Wash Rotom Space and time Dialga & Palkia Strange-shaped Pokémon Unown The banished Pokémon Giratina Pokémon of the lakes Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf Tropical snow Alolan Ninetales Spear and shield Rampardos & Bastiodon Scythe and axe Scyther & Kleavor The forbidden Pokémon Spiritomb The lunar Pokémon Cresselia The might of Sinnoh Primordial chaos Dialga & Palkia Origin Forme, Giratina Origin Forme Incarnate Pokémon Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus or Enamorus Therian Pokémon Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus or Enamorus

After defeating a Pokemon and completing a challenge, you will receive points depending on how difficult the challenge was. You can then spend those points in between rounds to perform actions like restoring HP/PP, inflicting Burn on your opponent, changing your lead Pokemon, and other things. The easiest challenges give 3 points, while the hardest ones can reward up to 12. Here are all your options and how many points they cost.

Change Lead Pokemon: 2 Points

2 Points Restore HP: 10 Points

10 Points Restore PP: 10 Points

10 Points Choose Different Opponents: 10 Points

10 Points Inflict Burn: 2 Points

2 Points Sacrifice HP for Points: 2 Points

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.