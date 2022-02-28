Pokemon Legends Arceus Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes: Daybreak Content, New Outbreaks, and Eternal Battle Reverie

Update 1.10 has arrived for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the free Daybreak content update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which adds a bunch of new content to the game available for players that have finished the main storyline. This update was revealed in the most recent Pokemon Presents presentation, which also revealed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of Pokemon games. The Daybreak update adds a ton of new content to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so here’s everything new with Pokemon Legends: Arceus update 1.10.

New requests are now available after viewing the game’s end credits and completing the main storyline. Some of these involve Mass Outbreaks, introducing you to the new outbreak Pokemon added in the update. After completing all of the new requests in this update, players will unlock the Eternal Battle Reverie, which allows them to attempt a test of strength with their Pokemon team and see how long of a win streak they can earn. Speaking of battles, new battles have been added to the Training Grounds, and players can now battle characters from the game’s story once more.

This update also includes several quality of life improvements, including new features added to the photography studio and an additional special berry harvest added to the Jubilife Village farm. Players can now also purchase more items from Ginter at the Ginkgo Guild vendor in Jubilife Village, and a nasty bug regarding the Cresselia request has been addressed as well. You can check out the full list of official patch notes below.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Newly Added Requests New requests you can enjoy after viewing the game’s end credits have been added.* Some of these requests will task you with surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur throughout an area of the Hisui region. You can keep enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests. *If you’re using a save data in which you’ve have already viewed the game’s end credits, you can enjoy post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

The Newly Added Eternal Battle Reverie After viewing the game’s end credits and completing all of the requests added in this update, you will be able to access the Eternal Battle Reverie. In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you’ll be able to meet Arceus in your dreams and attempt a test of strength. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn.

New Battles Added to the Training Grounds After completing all the new requests regarding Massive Mass Outbreaks, you’ll be able to participate in the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds.* In the Path of Solitude, you must choose one Pokémon to use in a difficult battle tailored to that specific Pokémon. When you complete one of these battles, your Pokédex will be updated with a new mark. In the Path of Tenacity, you will be able to enjoy battling the wardens and other characters you met during your journey. *To participate in all Path of Tenacity battles, you will have to complete several newly added requests in addition to those pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks.

New Features Added to the Photography Studio Once you complete the new requests mentioned above, people that you’ve met during your travels will come visit the photography studio, and you will be able to take photographs with them.

New High-Difficulty Balloon Race Added to Coronet Highlands After completing all the requests added in this update, you can try your hand at a new balloon race challenge in the Coronet Highlands. Utilize the various Pokémon you can ride and aim to complete the challenge.

An Additional Special Berry Harvest at the Farm in Jubilife Village You can now request a new special Berry harvest at the Jubilife Village fields and grow Berries that you previously could not.

Changes to the Function of the Ginkgo Guild When you buy items from Ginter at the Ginkgo Guild cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from. Other Update Details We have fixed an issue that kept players from advancing the mission “The Plate of Moonview Arena” if they took a specific action within that mission.

We have fixed an issue in which under certain conditions, the weather could become stuck in one state.

A number of other issues have also been fixed in order to improve your gameplay experience.



Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.