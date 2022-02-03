Pokemon Legends Arceus: Full Mass Outbreak Pokemon List for All Areas

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a game that rewards the player for completing their Pokedex. It’s not like the other games where you simply have to catch one Pokemon and go on to the next. Since there are no random encounters either, you have to sometimes catch multiple of the same species for progression’s sake. Luckily, Mass Outbreaks can help fill your Pokedex and help you level up your star ranks. Not all the Pokemon appear in these. Here are all the Pokemon found when a Mass Outbreak occurs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
What is a Mass Outbreak?
A Mass Outbreak is a random occurrence where there’s a surge in a particular species of Pokemon in an area. These work very similarly to Swarms in previous Pokemon games. Species that aren’t too common in an area can occupy a patch of space somewhere.
Before heading out from Jubilife Village, the front guardsman will notify you of an Outbreak occurring. When you check the overworld map, you’ll see an image of a Pokemon in an affected area. That’s an indicator that they have occupied a space they wouldn’t normally.
Mass Outbreaks also increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, so be on the lookout and scope out any possibly different colored wild Pokemon!
All Mass Outbreak Pokemon in Legends: Arceus
Here are all the Pokemon that can appear in Mass Outbreaks, split into which zone they can spawn in.
Obsidian Fieldlands
- Pikachu
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Para
- Parasect
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Chansey
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Pichu
- Qwilfish
- Stantler
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautiful
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoff
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Combee
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Buneary
- Mine Jr.
- Happiny
Crimson Mirelands
- Paras
- Parasect
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Togepi
- Sudowoodo
- Yanma
- Murkrow
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Roselia
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Budew
- Combee
- Pachirisu
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Lickilicky
- Tangrowth
- Yanmega
- Petilil
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
Cobalt Coastlands
- Vulpix
- Growlithe
- Machop
- Machoke
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Magmar
- Togepi
- Aipom
- Qwilfish
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Magby
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Tangrowth
- Basculin
Coronet Highlands
- Clefairy
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Onix
- Voltorb
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Cleffa
- Sudowoodo
- Yanma
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Heracross
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Elekid
- Nosepass
- Roselia
- Chimeco
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Gible
- Gabite
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Yanmega
- Rotom
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
Alabaster Icelands
- Machop
- Machoke
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Aipom
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Sneasel
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Stantler
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimeco
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Chingling
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Happiny
- Gible
- Gabite
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Mamoswine
- Basculin
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.