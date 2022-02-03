Pokemon Legends Arceus: Full Mass Outbreak Pokemon List for All Areas

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a game that rewards the player for completing their Pokedex. It’s not like the other games where you simply have to catch one Pokemon and go on to the next. Since there are no random encounters either, you have to sometimes catch multiple of the same species for progression’s sake. Luckily, Mass Outbreaks can help fill your Pokedex and help you level up your star ranks. Not all the Pokemon appear in these. Here are all the Pokemon found when a Mass Outbreak occurs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

What is a Mass Outbreak?

A Mass Outbreak is a random occurrence where there’s a surge in a particular species of Pokemon in an area. These work very similarly to Swarms in previous Pokemon games. Species that aren’t too common in an area can occupy a patch of space somewhere.

Before heading out from Jubilife Village, the front guardsman will notify you of an Outbreak occurring. When you check the overworld map, you’ll see an image of a Pokemon in an affected area. That’s an indicator that they have occupied a space they wouldn’t normally.

Mass Outbreaks also increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, so be on the lookout and scope out any possibly different colored wild Pokemon!

All Mass Outbreak Pokemon in Legends: Arceus

Here are all the Pokemon that can appear in Mass Outbreaks, split into which zone they can spawn in.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Pikachu

Zubat

Golbat

Para

Parasect

Psyduck

Golduck

Abra

Kadabra

Ponyta

Rapidash

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Pichu

Qwilfish

Stantler

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautiful

Cascoon

Dustox

Chimchar

Monferno

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoff

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Combee

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Shellos

Gastrodon

Buneary

Mine Jr.

Happiny

Crimson Mirelands

Paras

Parasect

Psyduck

Golduck

Geodude

Graveler

Gastly

Haunter

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Togepi

Sudowoodo

Yanma

Murkrow

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Roselia

Barboach

Whiscash

Turtwig

Grotle

Kricketot

Kricketune

Budew

Combee

Pachirisu

Stunky

Skuntank

Bonsly

Happiny

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Yanmega

Petilil

Goomy

Sliggoo

Cobalt Coastlands

Vulpix

Growlithe

Machop

Machoke

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Chansey

Tangela

Magmar

Togepi

Aipom

Qwilfish

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Magby

Duskull

Dusclops

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Piplup

Prinplup

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Buizel

Floatzel

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Glameow

Purugly

Happiny

Chatot

Skorupi

Drapion

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Tangrowth

Basculin

Coronet Highlands

Clefairy

Zubat

Golbat

Geodude

Graveler

Onix

Voltorb

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Scyther

Electabuzz

Magikarp

Gyarados

Cleffa

Sudowoodo

Yanma

Misdreavus

Gligar

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Elekid

Nosepass

Roselia

Chimeco

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Happiny

Gible

Gabite

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Yanmega

Rotom

Goomy

Sliggoo

Alabaster Icelands

Machop

Machoke

Gastly

Haunter

Lickitung

Chansey

Eevee

Aipom

Misdreavus

Gligar

Sneasel

Swinub

Piloswine

Stantler

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimeco

Snorunt

Glalie

Bidoof

Bibarel

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Chingling

Bronzor

Bronzong

Happiny

Gible

Gabite

Munchlax

Riolu

Snover

Abomasnow

Mamoswine

Basculin

Zorua

Zoroark

Rufflet

Braviary

Bergmite

Avalugg

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.