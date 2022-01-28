Pokemon Legends Arceus: Fastest Ways to Increase Star Rank

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available now and players have been catching pokemon and making their presence known in the Hisui region. While you are adventuring through the lands, you will be aiming to increase your rank, specifically your ‘Star Rank’ among other levels and ultimately there are quick ways to level up your Star Rank. This article will take you through what the Star Rank is and what some of the fastest ways to increase your Star Rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What ‘Star Rank’ Is In Pokemon Legends Arceus and Rewards

Your Star Rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus is with the Galaxy Team who are the group you are with as the protagonist and you will be surveying and catching as many Pokemon as possible throughout the experience. As you continue onwards with the story you’ll even unlock new items upon Star Rank level increases and thus there are vital benefits in ensuring to level up your Star Rank significantly. For example, at Star Rank 1 you will make it so that every level 20 or below obeys your trainer, and you will also unlock the ‘Revive’ Recipe and the ‘Heavy Ball’ Recipe. Star Rank 2 will make Pokemon level 30 or below obey you, along with rewarding you with ‘Feather Balls’ and the recipe for them and the ‘Super Potion’ recipe.

Furthermore, if you’re looking to get ‘Gigaton Balls’ as a reward, then you will be happy to hear that you will get them as a reward for reaching Star Rank 7 along with a recipe for them. Notably, Star rank 8 after that one will even unlock a ‘Jet Ball’ recipe for you and of course reward you with some of them in general along with a ‘Full Restore’ Recipe. The numerous recipes that can be unlocked throughout levelling your Star Rank is an excellent part of increasing the Star Rank.

Fastest Ways to Increase Your Star Rank

Now that you know some of the reasons why you want to increase the Star Rank, you can follow the following information on how to increase your Star Rank quickly. Firstly, Star Rank is increased by finding new Pokemon for the Pokedex. If you complete a Pokedex Entry for Pokemon you will get 100 Exp/Points towards the Star Rank.

In order to increase your Star Rank at a faster speed be sure to catch every new Pokemon you find and evolve Pokemon when you can. In order to get more points be sure to battle with the Pokemon that you need to gain points from. If you venture to areas with lower completed Pokedex entries as indicated in your Pokedex per area, you will be able to go there and begin catching new Pokemon that you haven’t caught before. Start with these areas as you will increase your Star Rank at a much quicker rate due to the fact you are catching the new Pokemon you haven’t discovered before that point in the experience.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.