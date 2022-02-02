Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the chance to catch a wide variety of Pokémon during their travels through the new yet familiar land of Hisui, which includes powerhouses such as the Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon Cresselia, part of Sinnoh’s legendary duo. With that said, and to make sure that you can add the Pokémon to your squad and create your dream team as fast as possible, here’s where and how to catch Cresselia in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Cresselia in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You will be able to find Cresselia in Pokémon Legends Arceus by completing the game’s 23rd mission, called ”The Plate of Moonview Arena”. To unlock the quest, you first need to complete the game’s main story. After doing that, you just need to head to the corps’ headquarters, where you will be able to trigger the ”The Researcher of Myths” mission. After that, just go through the mission until you meet Cogita. You will be able to trigger the quest by talking to her. Make sure to exhaust all dialogue options so that you can trigger all missions available as well. After that, you just need to follow the trough mission by going to Moonview Arena, located on Coronet Highlands. Upon arriving at the market location, a cutscene will play out and you will be able to battle Cresselia.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to unlock the battle and catch Cresselia in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Finish the game’s main storyline and watch the credits.

Trigger the”The Researcher of Myths” mission.

Meet Cogita.

Trigger the ”The Plate of Moonview Arena’ mission.

Go to Moonview Arena.

Battle and capture Cresselia.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2022