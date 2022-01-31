Pokémon Legends Arceus allows its players the chance to catch a wide variety of Pokémon, including the normal-type legendary Regigigas. With that said, and to make sure that you can add Regigigas to your squad as fast as possible, we will now tell you where to find and how to catch Regigigas in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Regigigas in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can catch Regigigas in Snowpoint Temple, located in Alabaster Iceland’s, but in order to get access to them, you first need to complete the main story of Pokémon Legends Arceus. Once you do that, head to the headquarters of the corps, where you will be able to trigger the ”The Researcher of Myths” mission. After doing that, you just need to follow the quest until you meet Cogita. When talking to her, you must then click on the ”The temple giant” option, which will then trigger the mission, ”The Plate of Snowpoint Temple”. After triggering the mission, just head to Snowpoint Temple. Upon entering the temple, you will be able to open the great door leading to Regigigas after getting the Icicle Plate, the Stone Plate, and the Steel Plate. Once the door opens, just head inside and follow the path until you spot the Pokémon, then battle, and capture Regigigas.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to unlock and catch Regigigas in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Complete the game’s main story.

Trigger the ”The Researcher of Myths” mission.

Trigger the mission, ”The Plate of Snowpoint Temple”.

Open the great door.

Follow the path.

Battle and capture Regigigas.

Now that you know how to add Regigigas to your team, don’t forget to also check out how to catch both Arceus and Giratina.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.