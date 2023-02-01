Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Altaria Weakness and Best Counters

Regardless of how many hours you’ve poured into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since its initial release, sometimes the Pokémon you face will pack more punch than you realize. Given the strength of Tera Raid Pokémon alongside the unexpected power of the Elite 4, you may think you’re ready to face any Pokémon you encounter, but even something as unintimidating as Altaria can knock you off your feet. If you’ve come face to face with this Pokémon in either a trainer battle, tournament, or in the wild, you may not expect it to be as powerful as it can be, so read on to find out every weakness to utilize when fighting Altaria.

Best Counters for Altaria in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Altaria is a dual-type Pokémon, which may surprise a lot of players. Despite it looking like an entirely flying build with its large wings and bird-like appearance, but upon evolving from Swablu, the species adopts a flying/dragon build. So, you should be prepared to face a lot of dragon-type moves alongside its flying repertoire, but there are still several weaknesses this species have to provide you with an ample opportunity to attack. The following list states each type Altaria is weak to.

Fairy

Rock

Ice

Dragon

Fighting Dragon with Dragon is perilous since Altaria is bound to have an array of Dragon-type moves on standby. However, if you have a dual ice type, like Baxcalibur, you are bound to take advantage of the weaknesses to your advantage. Having an equal split of Dragon/Ice moves with this Pokémon and the ability to freeze Altaria from attacking for a few turns is almost a guaranteed win. However, a rock-type Pokémon like Garganacl and a fairy-type like Sylveon are worth having in your party just in case your opponent hits first.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023