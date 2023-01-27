Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur

Evolving your Pokémon is an essential part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since you’ll need to ensure your Pokémon are growing in strength alongside your trainer. You’ll need to be ready to take every hit when the competition also grows in power. Although Frigibax is a hard-to-find species, and you won’t discover one until you start climbing Glasaedo Mountain toward the end of the title, it can be a great addition to any competitive team. Its evolutions are all the more powerful. So, read on if you’ve stumbled across a Frigibax and want to evolve it into Arctibax and eventually the towering Baxcalibur.

When Does Frigibax Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily, Frigibax is one of the species within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that doesn’t require a particular item or unique process to trigger the evolution. Instead, Frigibax will naturally evolve into Arctibax at Level 35 and then again into Baxcalibur at Level 54. This can be done by battling other Pokémon via the Let’s Go function, putting Frigibax as your active Pokémon, and taking part in Tera Raid events to farm EXP Candy. In addition, having a few extra Rare Candies on hand for those last few levels, which are more of a grind. Similarly to Dragapult, reaching the coveted final evolution can be a slog, but it’ll pay off in the long run.

To make matters slightly more accessible, since Frigibax is a rare spawn, somewhat late-game Pokémon, its level will already be higher than those in the starting area, and there’s a chance it’ll only need a few extra levels before it evolves. The Dragon/Ice Dual-Type of this Pokémon has made it a strong tank in competitive teams, so it’s worth knowing the strengths and weaknesses of Baxcalibur in case you come face to face with one while finding your own.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023