How to Catch Frigibax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The vast landscape of Paldea is home to an abundance of new Pokemon for trainers to meet and connect with during their time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but that doesn’t mean every Pokemon is equally as willing. For example, there are several Pokemon that will put up a fight against any trainer attempting to locate them, and whether that’s by burying themselves underground, disguising themselves as a different species, or generally just being a relatively rare spawn, the knowledge of the Pokedex can only go so far. Frigibax is one of the newest additions to the franchise and is putting up quite a fight for any trainer looking for one. So read on to find out where you might be able to encounter one of these little monsters.

Where to Find Frigibax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Frigibax is by far one of the most elusive species of Pokemon trainers will have to locate during their time in Paldea, so you need to know where to head. This Pokemon thrives in deep snow and dwells in dark caves, so one of the prime locations to head first if you’re looking for one is Glasedo Mountain. The northern part of the map is essentially a hot spot for the species, so it’s a great place to head. In addition, a Tera Raid battle toward the back of the mountain tends to spotlight Frigibax, so it is another excellent place to head if you have some companions to take part in the raid too.

Frigibax’s evolution, Braxcalibur, is a powerful Pokemon within generation 9, which may explain why so many players are desperate to get ahold of one. Although the Pokedex suggests that Frigibax can be located throughout the entire Glasaedo Mountain range, the spawn is pretty luck-based and will vary between trainers. There’s no set location within this area where a Frigibax will spawn, so it’s best you keep wandering around until you eventually encounter one.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022