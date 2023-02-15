Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Best Pokemon to Counter Garchomp

Garchomp has been a fierce dragon-type Pokemon to face since Generation 4, so it is no surprise that its strength is carried across in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, regardless of how much time you’ve spent refining your knowledge of Garchomp’s type matchups, some of the moves you’ll come across during a battle with this Pokemon can take you by surprise, so it’s best to be prepared to cover all bases. So, read on if you’re looking to discover every weakness you can hone in on should you face this devious species in battle or a Tera Raid.

Best Counters for Garchomp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Garchomp has always been a reasonably challenging Pokemon to face in battle, it has a few type weaknesses for you to focus on to make sure you come out victorious. Generally, dragon-type Pokemon are one of the most challenging species due to their limited counters, but that’s not to say that there aren’t any Pokemon to fit the bill. Since Garchomp is a dual-type ground and dragon Pokemon, it’ll be weak to Ice, Fairy, and Dragon moves. So, the following list states a few Pokemon you may have in your boxes or party to combat its weaknesses.

Baxcalliber

Sylveon

Dachsbun

Flutter Mane

Tinkaton

Cetitan

Of course, various other Pokemon of these types promise a committed battle against Garchomp, but in terms of strength and type, those listed above have the best chance of landing an incredibly powerful hit. With Pokemon like Bacalibur, who is one of the strongest Pokemon for Generation 9, you run the risk of being wiped out by one of Garchomp’s dragon-type moves should it move first, which is likely given its extreme speed, but the dual ice and dragon type will hit two of its weaknesses. So, when it comes to battle, you need to be prepared to hit hard rather than fast.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.