Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Event Start Time, Tera Type, Everything We Know

Tera Raid events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are an excellent way to get ahold of strong species of particular Pokemon which you might’ve struggled to find throughout your first adventure. Although they can be challenging, especially when it comes to seven-star Tera Raids like Greninja and Cinderace, the more frequent events like Tyranitar or Dragapult are easier to face and more frequent, providing you an ample opportunity to get ahold of some of the more testing species. In addition, the next event on the cards takes the brute force of Garchomp and pairs it with the sweet nature of Sylveon, which seems like an unlikely duo, but the pair pack a punch. So, read on to find out everything you need about the upcoming event.

Everything You Need to Know About the Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Garchomp and Sylveon Tera Raid event will run from February 17 to February 19, and both species will have a 4 or 5-star difficulty. To make matters slightly more challenging, both species will showcase a variety of tera types rather than being locked to a single type like seven-star raids, so you’ll need to be prepared to face any type and have your strongest Pokemon on hand to cover all potential types. Although both Garchomp and Sylveon have several weaknesses, it’s best to make sure you’ve got some of your strongest Pokemon, like Iron Hands or Azumarill, available for Tera Raids to guarantee success.

In addition, this event allows you to catch multiple of the same species rather than being restricted to just one, which is the case with 7-star raids. There’s also a chance for both species to appear shiny within these raids, so if you’re facing multiple after one another, it might be worth making one of the shiny sandwich recipes to give yourself the extra push.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023