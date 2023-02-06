Whether you’re looking to complete your Pokemon collection or just simply looking for a challenge after beating the game, hunting and catching shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is always a rewarding experience. While many shiny Pokemon are eye-catching or unique, the Water-type has some of the loveliest ones, like the adorable yellow Azumarill or the enticing purple Vaporeon. Finding these shiny Pokemon can take a while, but with the help of a Water-type sandwich, you’ll be able to boost your chances of encountering them. Here’s how to make a Water-type shiny sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to Make a Water Type Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First, you’ll need to gather the ingredients. You’ll need four slices of cucumber, one pickle, and two Herba Mystica of any type to make a Water-type shiny sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can get the cucumbers and pickles from the Aquiesta Supermarket, Sure Cans, and Deli Cioso. Meanwhile, although there are five types of Herba Mystica that you can grind from high-level Tera Raids, you need to keep in mind that some types won’t work together with others. For example, mixing one sweet and one sour Herba Mystica won’t work on any type, and combining two sour Herba Mysticas will not work on water types.

Once you have all the necessary ingredients, you’ll need to set up your picnic table. This can be done by pressing the X button and selecting the picnic option. Just remember to ensure that you’re setting your picnic table outside the city on an even terrain with plenty of space. After that, you can create the Water-type shiny sandwich by carefully aligning all the ingredients on top of the bread. When you’re done, there’s no need to put bread on top of the sandwich. Just grab a toothpick, and you’re good to go.

That’s everything you need to know about making a water-type shiny sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. By making this sandwich, you’ll boost the encounter power, title power, and sparkling power of Water-type Pokemon. Happy hunting, and good luck!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023