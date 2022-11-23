Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a wide array of Pokémon both exclusive to the Paldea region, such as Glimmet and Glimmora, as well as many fan-favorite Pokémon, such as Azurill and its evolutions Marill and Azumarill. But how can you evolve your Azurill into a Marill in the games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to evolve your Azurill into a Marill, as well as Marill into Azumarill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Azurill into Marill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In a way similar to how you can evolve your Riolu into a Lucario, you can evolve your Azurill into a Marill by simply leveling them up once you reach a high enough friendship with them. With that said, you can increase your friendship with your Pokémon by battling with them, as well as performing a few other activities.

In order to evolve your Azurill into a Marill as fast as possible, we recommend that you make use of Exp. and Rare Candy, both of which can be acquired by either exploring the world or completing Tera battles against high-level enemies. We also recommend that you constantly check out how high your friendship level with Azurill is so that you may use the items and evolve the Pokémon as fast as possible.

How to Evolve your Marill into an Azumarill

After evolving your Azurill into a Marill, you just need to level them up to at least level 18 in order for them to evolve into an Azumarill.

To recap, here’s how to evolve your Azurill into both its forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022