Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can add a wide array of new Pokémon to their roster, many of which are used by the game’s top bosses, such as Glimmet’s evolution Glimmora, used by the Geeta, the chairwoman of the Pokémon League, and one of the final bosses of the Victory Road quest. But how can you evolve Glimmet into Glimmora? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Glimmet into Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Thankfully, although finding a Glimmet is extremely hard, evolving them into a Glimmora is relatively easy, as all you need to do is level them up to level 35. It’s important to point out that most wild Glimmet will already have passed level 35 so you will only need to level them up once in order for them to evolve into a Glimmora.

To recap. here’s how to evolve a Glimmet into a Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Catch a Glimmet.

Level them up to level 35.

Where Can You Find a Glimmet?

As we mentioned above, finding a Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is not an easy task. That lies in the fact that, although the Pokémon can be found in a wide array of caves across Paldea, they are an extremely rare spawn.

With that said, we managed to find two on Alfornada Cavern, which is located in South Province (Area Six). More specifically in front of the Alfornada Poke Center. It’s important to point out that we had to visit the area multiple times in order for them to appear.

You can check out all the places in which you can find a Glimmet in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below, as it is shown in the game’s Pokédex:

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022