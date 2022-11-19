Among all the fighting type Pokémon in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Lucario can be considered one of the best, thanks to their ability to work extremely well against a wide array of enemies on all stages of the game. But how can you evolve your Riolu into a Lucario in the games? Now, in order to allow you to add one of the best Pokémon of the game to your roster as fast as possible, here’s how to evolve your Riolu into a Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Differently from most Pokémon available in the game, which can evolve after leveling up to a certain level or while holding a set item, you can evolve your Riolu into a Lucario by reaching the maximum friendship level with them and then leveling them up to any level during the daytime. You can check out a few ways to raise your friendship with your Pokémon in our How to Raise Friendship in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet piece.

In order to maximize your chances of getting a Lucario, we recommend that you only use Riolu during the daytime, so that they will not level up during the night. With that said, the easiest way to evolve your Riolu into a Lucario can be done by giving them either a small amount of EXP. Candy or one Rare Candy during the daytime, the latter of which will automatically increase their level by one.

You can get various types of Candy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by either exploring the world or by completing Tera Raid Battles throughout Paldea. You can check out how to easily defeat Tera opponents in our Tera Raid tips and tricks guide.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022