In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, raising your friendship with your Pokemon comes with great benefits. From making them more powerful during battles to evolving certain Pokemons, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t focus on building friendships with them. But how do you check your friendship level? The game doesn’t explicitly tell you how to do so, but there’s one way to tell. Here’s how to check your friendship level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Check Friendship Level

To check your friendship level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, visit the Friendship Checker NPC in Cascaraffa. This NPC wears green clothes and has a Marill waiting by her side. In this area, you can easily spot her standing near the fountain in the middle of the city. There’s also a yellow chat bubble over her head asking if you are friendly with your Pokemon. Check out the map below for her precise location.

Once you have found her, simply press A to interact with her. She will ask if you are willing to let her see how friendly you and your Pokemon are. Next, you can select which Pokemon you would like to check. Depending on your friendship level, she will give you different answers.

For example, if you’ve just caught your Pokemon, she’ll say something along the lines of, “You two seem kinda neutral–like you don’t mind each other. I hope you get closer!”.

Meanwhile, if you’ve been spending time with your Pokemon for some time, she might say, “You’re starting to get friendly. I hope you’ll get better along soon!”.

Another dialogue she might say is, “You’re getting along well… but I’m sure you could get way friendlier!”. This may indicate that you’re getting along well with your Pokemon, and your friendship level is one step closer to being best buddies.

Ultimately, if you’ve been working hard to raise your friendship level, she’ll say, “Whoa, you’re the best friends ever! I can tell just being together gives you warm fuzzies!”. This shows that you have successfully raised your friendship to the highest level with that particular Pokemon.

That sums up how to check your friendship level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is the only way to check this stat as it is unavailable in the main menu. Nevertheless, while in this area, you can also fight in the Water Gym nearby to earn a badge.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022