Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Cloyster Weakness and Best Counters

Depending on how your party is formed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some of the species you come up against may shock you with their strength. For a Pokémon like Cloyster, who has been around since the first generation, both old and new trainers would usually take one look and think they’ve got what it takes in battle, but surprisingly, this species can pack a punch. Because of this, sometimes you need to take a bit of precaution if you’re coming face to face with this Pokémon, so read on to discover its weaknesses and which Pokémon you should aim to bring into battle.

Best Counters for Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Cloyster’s prior evolution, Shelder, is an entirely water-type Pokémon, Cloyster adopts a dual type and becomes water and ice during the evolution process. Because of this, you might come up against two move types that are worth taking into account, as moves that could affect one type could be weak to another, adding a new level of challenge to party planning. The following list describes every type of ice Pokémon are weak against.

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

However, this doesn’t mean a fire Pokémon will be super effective against Cloyster since it’s also water-type. Surprisingly, water-type Pokémon fare well in defence, so there’s a lot more to consider. That being said, the following list describes every type that water is weak against.

Electric

Grass

Since there are no repetitions between both lists, deciding on the best Pokémon to bring into battle against a Cloyster can be challenging, but bringing a water Pokémon can sometimes be beneficial. If you have a Quaxly in your party, you might not be able to do any super-effective damage, but at least you’ll be able to land a few hits. In addition, fairy Pokémon are normally damaged by Ice and Water, so that Tinkaton could be a treasured addition to the battle, given it’s steel/fairy dual type.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023