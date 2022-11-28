All Tinkaton Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkaton is perhaps one of the new fan-favorite Pokemon to come out of the ninth generation of mainline games. It’s as cute as it is vicious, sporting a hammer that is larger than itself. It’s also a force to be reckoned with, having a type combination that will have many people frustrated when it comes to type matchups. So, what are all the weaknesses of Tinkaton and how is it best countered in Scarlet and Violet? We can share below.

All Tinkaton Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkaton is the first fairy/steel-type Pokemon, so it’s weak to only fire and ground. Due to it being a dual type, it does negate other weaknesses like fighting against the steel part and steel against fairy types. With it also being a steel-type, that means it completely negates all poison attacks.

It has strong coverage against many Pokemon types out there. Pair that with its abilities, Tinkaton can put in some heavy damage. Mold Breaker allows it to ignore its opponents’ abilities, so it can exploit further weaknesses, especially with its possible moveset. The Pokemon can also have the Own Tempo ability, so it can negate effects like confusion and the Intimidate abilities at the beginning of battles.

If Tinkaton has its hidden ability, Pickpocket, it can ruin the game plans of physical attackers. The ability allows the Pokemon to steal held items when hit by physical attacks. If you want this for a newly caught or evolved Tinkaton, you’ll have to either get it in a 5-star raid or use an Ability Patch.

As for its stat distribution, Tinkaton is quite even when it comes to most of its numbers. It excels in Sp. Defense. So if you’re looking to defeat one quickly, use a Pokemon that has a high Attack stat. Physical attacks will do more against it while costing your possibly held item.

You do not have to worry too much about its Attack or Special Attack stats having devastating potential. Despite the large hammer, Tinkaton just has a lot of utility and potential to stall in matches. It’s a hard kill, but not a team killer.

Once you have the matchups down against this Pokemon, it’ll be no problem to face in later trainer battles. You will only have to worry about it when it comes to the higher-level Tera Raids in the late game of Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022