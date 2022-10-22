PUBG x Dead by Daylight: How to Get All Skins and Cosmetics

Are you wondering how to get all skins and cosmetics in the PUBG x Dead by Daylight crossover event? PLAYERUNKNOWN’s BATTLEGROUNDS and Dead by Daylight have teamed together for a fun crossover event during the spooky Halloween season. This crossover event allows PUBG players to experience Dead by Daylight through the in-game event from October 21st, 12 am to November 6th, 11 pm, PDT. In addition, you can earn fun rewards for both games by participating in the event. Here is how you get all skins and cosmetics in the PUBG x Dead by Daylight crossover event.

How to get all Skins and Cosmetics in PUBG x Dead by Daylight

You can unlock PUBG x Dead by Daylight crossover event rewards by participating in the event, using a free redeem code in the Dead by Daylight shop, and purchasing additional crossover cosmetic items in the PUBG shop.

How to Participate in the Crossover Event

You must participate in the crossover event by clicking on the PUBG x Dead by Daylight mission event banner in the main lobby of PUBG. This is the only way your participation will count towards earning the event rewards.

How to participate:

In PUBG, access the event mode page by pressing the event banner in the lobby. Click the Start Mission button. Review what missions and rewards you have available Head back to the game and play the PUBG x Dead by Daylight mode Click the claim reward button on the event page Redeem your rewards by December 31st, 2022

Information about the event:

All regions and platforms are eligible

Matches played in the mission event mode only count toward the rewards

5 minutes of either spectating or playing in the event mode count toward the event missions

Give the game up to 30-minutes for your participation to count towards your reward progress

PC players will have their rewards delivered to their customize page when they click the claim reward button on the event page

Console players will have their rewards delivered to their customize page by November 12th

Crossover Event Missions

Here is how you earn the crossover event rewards:

Play 1 match: Earn a redeem code for the Dwight Unknown Outfit, which can be used in Dead by Daylight

Earn a redeem code for the Dwight Unknown Outfit, which can be used in Dead by Daylight Play 5 matches: Earn a Dead by Daylight Killers Spray

Earn a Dead by Daylight Killers Spray Hit 10 cumulative kills as a killer: Earn a Dead by Daylight “The Nurse” mask

Free Dead by Daylight Redeem Code

You do not need to participate in the event to redeem a code for a free frying pan charm, which is usable by both survivors and killers in Dead by Daylight.

Here is how you redeem the code:

Log into Dead by Daylight Enter the online shop Click on the redeem code button Enter “WINNERWINNER” into the box

Collaborative Shop Cosmetics

The PUBG shop has the following Dead by Daylight costume sets and cosmetics available for purchase:

Dead by Daylight Mega Bundle: 2970 G-Coin

2970 G-Coin Dead by Daylight “The Huntress” Costume Set: 1190 G-Coin

1190 G-Coin Dead by Daylight “The Clown” Costume Set: 1190 G-Coin

1190 G-Coin Dead by Daylight “The Trapper” Costume Set: 1190 G-Coin

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2022