Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Event: All Event Rewards Explained

The Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight lasts from Oct 13 to Nov 3. You can earn all event items by logging into the game, completing Tome challenges, and completing in-game objectives. These rewards include sickening sweet clothing, weapon skins for survivors and killers, lots and lots of bloodpoints, and fun charms.

All Haunted by Daylight Event Rewards Explained

Here are the three main ways you can earn rewards during the Haunted by Daylight event:

Event Tome Challenge Rewards

Daily Login Rewards

Void Energy and Unstable Rift Rewards

Event Tome Challenge Rewards

The Haunted by Daylight Event Tome has two pages of challenges you can complete. A cool feature of this Tome is the community challenge that requires all players to contribute to beat the challenge. The communal challenge has already been completed on the Tome page one. Now, you must beat your personal challenges to earn the rewards.

The Event Tome and community challenges rewards:

Candy Spiders

Cornfield Scarecrow for Kate Denson

Creepy Corn Charm

Lil’ Monster Charm

Megcrow Charm

Swamp Creature for The Hag

The Event Tome is broken into two pages, with the first page unlocked at the event’s start. The second page will unlock a week later.

Daily Login Rewards

You will earn the following rewards when you log into the game daily:

Oct 13 : 20,000 Bloodpoints

: 20,000 Bloodpoints Oct 14 : 5 Rift Fragments

: 5 Rift Fragments Oct 15 : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints Oct 16 : 20,000 Bloodpoints

: 20,000 Bloodpoints Oct 17 : 75,000 Bloodpoints

: 75,000 Bloodpoints Oct 18 : 10 Rift Fragments

: 10 Rift Fragments Oct 19 : 75,000 Bloodpoints

: 75,000 Bloodpoints Oct 20 : 20,000 Bloodpoints

: 20,000 Bloodpoints Oct 21 : 5 Rift Fragments

: 5 Rift Fragments Oct 22 : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints Oct 23 : 20,000 Bloodpoints

: 20,000 Bloodpoints Oct 24 : 75,000 Bloodpoints

: 75,000 Bloodpoints Oct 25 : 10 Rift Fragments

: 10 Rift Fragments Oct 26 : 75,000 Bloodpoints

: 75,000 Bloodpoints Oct 27 : 20,000 Bloodpoints

: 20,000 Bloodpoints Oct 28 : 5 Rift Fragments

: 5 Rift Fragments Oct 29 : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints Oct 30 : 5 Rift Fragments

: 5 Rift Fragments Oct 31 : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints Nov 1 : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints Nov 2: 25,000 Bloodpoints

These daily login rewards act as virtual trick-or-treating at the entity’s house. So make sure you take advantage to earn maximum bloodpoints and rift fragments!

Void Energy and Unstable Rift Rewards

Survivors and Killers can collect Void Energy during a trial by completing objectives and stealing them from each other.

Survivors

Survivors collect Void Energy by repairing Halloween Generators. These generators look different from regular ones as they are decorated with a Halloween aesthetic.

Pumpkins make their spooky return this Halloween. Interact with them in a trail to stomp them, which will award you with a possible status effect and Void Energy.

Killers

Killers collect Void Energy by hooking Survivors on Halloween Hooks. These hooks look different from regular ones as they are decorated with a Halloween aesthetic. Note: the basement hooks will provide Void Energy, so utilize them when you can’t find a Halloween close nearby.

The Killers can also interact with Pumpkins for a chance to earn a status effect and additional Void Energy.

Stealing Void Energy

The Haunted by Daylight event brings even more shenanigans to the game by allowing Survivors and the Killer to steal Void Energy from each other by taking specific actions against each other.

A Survivor can steal Void Energy from the Killer by stunning them using any method.

The Killer can steal Void Energy from a Survivor by downing them.

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.