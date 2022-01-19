Rainbow Six Extraction: Operator Status Explained

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction adds a unique mechanic into the game called Operator Status. Since this game is a class-based zombie shooter, people are going to have favorite Operators to play. It can be and has been an issue in other class-based games when there are players who want to play the same character as another. Here is where Operator Status comes into play in Rainbow Six Extraction and what it means.

What is Operator Status in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Operator Status is an interesting mechanic that is based on the health of each of your available Operators. Each Operator starts off at 100 base health and 50 supplementary hitpoints. What’s important is the 100 base health since it’s an indicator of what your Operator’s status is for the next few missions. Here is what each status is and what they mean.

Operational Status

If your Operator has the Operational Status, that means they have a majority of their base health and can be deployed in a mission. They won’t always start at 100 health because they recover health outside of missions, at least when not in use.

Inactive

If you successfully extract from a mission with low health, your Operator will be put into an Inactive or Injured Status. Here, they’ll have to recover their health until they are healthy enough to be deployed. In the meantime, you’ll have to play more missions without them until they reach the Operational Status again.

Missing in Action (MIA)

Your Operator will have an MIA Status on them if they reached 0 health during deployment or if they did not properly extract before the mission timer hit 0. In this instance, you will not be able to play as an MIA Operator until they are properly recovered from an MIA Rescue mission.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.