Rainbow Six Extraction Trial: What is Included and How to Download

Test drive Extraction if you want to see how the game is for yourself.

January 19th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Trial

As a smart plan delivering Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft is giving players who are on the fence about buying the game access to a free trial. The road to this game’s launch was rather rocky, seeing some delays and mixed signals. Taking all of these into consideration, people can play a trial version of the game. Here is how you can download the trial for Rainbow Six Extraction and what’s included.

How to download the Rainbow Six Extraction trial

The download will be on the same page where you’d find the game on digital storefronts (PSN, Xbox, Microsoft Store, Epic Games, Stadia). It’s a separate download from the main game.

What’s included in the trial

The trial will grant you access to the base game and its features. This includes the four locales and three hot-zones for each location. You’ll have access to all the Operators, including those you can unlock with Milestone levels.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Gameplay

You will not have access to post-launch content, the ranked mode, the in-game store, and achievements/trophies. This will all unlock if you purchase and play the full version of Rainbow Six Extraction.

Is the Trial the same as the Buddy Pass?

In short, this is the same download. The only difference between the Trial and Buddy Pass is how long you are allowed to play the game before needing to buy it.

The Trial will give you a two-hour gameplay period. A timer will indicate how much time you have left before your time is up.

If you’re on the Buddy Pass trial, that two-hour countdown will pause. This is only the case if you take the Buddy Pass route from the person who gave you one of their tokens from the full retail game.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Rainbow Six Extraction Nest Takedown How to Perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction
Takedowns are such an important strategy to use when dealing with the Chimera Parasite in Extraction. It’s one thing to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction How to Get Rid of Sprawl How to Get Rid of Sprawl in Rainbow Six Extraction
Get rid of that annoying goo all over the place.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction review Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Review
This really should have been a one-off expansion for Siege.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction What Happens When an Operator Dies What Happens When My Operator Dies in a Mission in Rainbow Six Extraction?
It's time to gear up and leave no Operator left behind!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy