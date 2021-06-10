Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: All Spybot Locations

Spybots are some of the rarest collectibles in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, hidden in different locations on each planet, and finding every spybot will unlock a powerful new weapon. There are 10 spybots to find in Rift Apart, one on each planet with the exception of the Scarstu Debris Field which has two. Some are locked behind side quests, and others are hidden in secret areas. Here’s where to find every spybot in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Nefarious City Spybot

The first spybot in the game is in Nefarious City on Corson V. It’s the center of the planet’s optional mission called “Search the Factory.” Nefarious’ goons are after something in the factory, and it turns out to be a resistance spybot. Just go to the marked location on your map and fight your way through the goons to get the bot. It’s sitting out in the open at the end of the area, so you can’t miss it.

Sargasso Spybot

In order to get the Sargasso spybot, you have to collect Zurpstones for Trudi as a part of the planet’s optional side mission. This mission cannot be started until you finish all the main objectives on Sargasso and leave the planet. When you leave, the Morts will call you and tell you about the job. When you return to the planet, you can collect a small number of Zurpstones in exchange for a piece of armor. Once you get the armor, you can collect all 60 Zurpstones on the planet to receive a spybot.

Scarstu Debris Field Spybot #1

The first spybot in the Scarstu Debris Field can only be obtained after obtaining the Hurlshot on Torren IV. Once you get your hands on this gadget, you can use yellow grapple points to launch yourself forward. One of these grapple points can be found to the right of the entrance to Zurkie’s. Use it to launch yourself to a far away platform and get the spybot.

Scarstu Debris Field Spybot #2

Scarstu Debris Field is actually the only area in the game with two spybots. The second one is a Battleplex challenge reward. To get it, you have to complete the “Vroom Goons” challenge, which is one of the Gold tier ones. You won’t unlock this set of challenges until very late in the game, so come back later if you cannot start them yet.

Savali Spybot

The Savali spybot is located in the northeastern corner of the map. It’s hidden in a cave on a pirate ship. To reach the cave, you’ll have to jump across a few stone platforms that are located above the long wire that leads to the Gold Bolt. This wire basically runs throughout the entire northeastern corner of Savali, so it’s hard to miss. The platforms that lead into the cave are around the middle point of the cable.

Blizar Prime Spybot

The Blizar Prime spybot is a reward for the planet’s optional side mission “find the missing chef.” Once you find the chef, she’ll need your assistance to create the perfect meal for the miners of Blizar Prime. This side mission involves a lot of combat, but once it’s through, you’ll receive a spybot as a reward.

Torren IV Spybot

The Torren IV spybot is very easy to find. From the landing pad, use the grapple hook and wall running strip to reach the main area of the level with Ms. Zurkon’s shop. Immediately after grappling to this area, turn right and follow the path until you reach a magnetic strip. The spybot will be waiting at the end of the strip next to some boxes and Raritanium.

Cordelion Spybot

The Cordelion spybot is located on a ledge above the entrance to the main area of Kedaro Station in the main dimension of the planet. When you first start the level, you’ll strike a Blizon crystal so you can take the elevator into Kedaro Station in the abandoned dimension. After getting through the abandoned dimension and striking the second Blizon crystal in the level, you’ll return to the main dimension of Kedaro Station. Shortly after arriving, you’ll see a cutscene with Kit saying she’s an interior decorator. After that conversation is over, use the bounce pad on the right side of the room to reach an elevated platform, then turn around and look up to see a rift on a high ledge. Pull yourself to the rift to get the spybot.

Ardolis Spybot

The Ardolis spybot is located along the Speedle path. When you first mount the Speedle, take a right after you pass through the flaming hoop. Continue along this path until you jump through the double flaming hoops. After making the jump, continue straight past the signs where you would normally turn. This will bring you to a secret beach area where the spybot is waiting.

Viceron Spybot

The final Rift Apart spybot is located on Viceron in the air ducts above the processing center. When you first enter the ducts after the brief wall running section, slide down the short ramp and turn right. This will bring you into a room with a lot of pipes. You’ll be able to see the bot behind some smaller pipes in the back of the room. Use the air ducts to circle around and grab the spybot.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5. Check out our review of the game here.