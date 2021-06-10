Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: How to Unlock Silver and Gold Battleplex Challenges

Zurkie’s Battleplex in the Scarstu Debris Field has many challenges for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players to tackle, but Silver and Gold tier challenges are initially locked upon your first visit to the arena. If you want to complete the Carbonox Advanced armor set, then you’ll need to complete all the challenges. The same goes for getting all the Spybots and Gold Bolts. Thankfully, the Silver and Gold challenges aren’t too hard to unlock. Here’s how to unlock the Silver and Gold Battleplex challenges in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to Unlock Silver Battleplex Challenges

Silver Battleplex challenges are unlocked when you return to the Scarstu Debris Field for the second time during the main story. This happens after you complete Torren IV and Cordelion. Then, you’ll be sent back to Zurkie’s and the second tier of challenges will be unlocked. Here are all five Silver challenges.

The Mangling – Survive five waves against the Mangler

– Survive five waves against the Mangler Ka-Boomstick Blast – Defeat four waves of enemies using the Warmonger

– Defeat four waves of enemies using the Warmonger Pest Control – Defeat 50 Pests before the poison gas kills you

– Defeat 50 Pests before the poison gas kills you Freezer Pop – Defeat 25 frozen Ameboids

– Defeat 25 frozen Ameboids Revenge of the Seekerpede – Defeat Scolo the Seekerpede

Completing the Pest Control challenge will unlock a Gold Bolt. Revenge of the Seekerpede awards an armor piece and can only be completed after finishing the other four challenges.

How to Unlock Gold Battleplex Challenges

Gold Battleplex challenges are unlocked after returning to the Scarstu Debris Field for the final time during the main story. This happens after you finish Viceron, the last planet in the game. Once the gang is regrouped at Zurkie’s you’ll be able to take on Gold challenges before you pass the point of no return. Here are all five Gold Battleplex challenges.

Manglers Are Forever – Survive the Resurrected Mangler

– Survive the Resurrected Mangler LOL, That’s Random – Fight with randomized weapons

– Fight with randomized weapons A Good Time to Zoom – Defeat three waves using the Headhunter

– Defeat three waves using the Headhunter Vroom Around – Defeat Vroom Goons in low gravity

– Defeat Vroom Goons in low gravity Twice as Nice – Defeat the returning foes

Completing the Vroom Around challenge will reward a Spybot. Finishing any Gold challenge will also unlock the Can’t Stop Me trophy. Twice As Nice gives you the final piece of the Carbonox Advanced armor as a reward, and like most final challenges, you have to finish the other four first before you unlock it.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.