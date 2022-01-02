VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not is now available in Early Access, allowing players all over the work the chance to jump into the boots of a SWAT police operator and work together with their team to defuse hostile and critical situations, all designed with impressive attention to immersion and detail. With that said, as part of the game, players can make use of a wide arsenal of different tools and attachments, all sure to help them get the edge in specific situations. But how can you change weapon attachments in Ready or Not?

How to Change Weapon Attachments in Ready or Not

You can change your weapon attachments in VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not by going to a workbench. You can find a bench in two different locations, in the locker room, and in the training grounds. To reach the one in the locker room, you just need to enter and then head left, past the mirror. To reach the one located on the training grounds, you just need to head to the shooting grounds and then go to the desk located west of the entrance. Once you reach either bench, just interact with it and customize your weapon of choice.To recap, here’s how to find the workbenches in Ready or Not:

Locker room workbench : In the back of the room, past the mirror located east of your locker.

: In the back of the room, past the mirror located east of your locker. Shooting Grounds workbench: West at the entrance to the shooting range.

As you now know how to change weapon attachments in Ready or Not, don’t forget to check out how to equip and use a flashlight in the game. As well as if the title is coming to PlayStation and Xbox.

You can play the Early Access version of Ready of Not right now, exclusively on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2022