Ready or Not: How to Use Flashlight

VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not is now available in Early Access, alloying players all over the world the chance to experience the game and dive into the boots of a SWAT police operator as they work to defuse hostile and life-threatening situations, all made with impressive attention to detail. With that said, in the game, players can make use of an arsenal of up to 60 different items to tackle a wide range of scenarios, all of which can be set to different keys after being equipped. Now, to help you face every possible scenario, we will tell you how to equip and use a flashlight in VOID Interactive’s new tactical-first-person shooter Ready or Not.

How to Equip and Use a Flashlight in Ready or Not

As we said above, Ready of Not allows its players the ability to customize their weapons with a wide range of enhancements, which includes a flashlight. With that said, you can equip the flashlight by going to the work table and then adding it to your gun’s weapon attachments. The flashlight will be located on ”Under-barrel Attachments.” Once you equip the flashlight on your weapon, you can make use of many keys to use it. The default mapping of the attachment may change depending on your setup but is normally set to TBM 2, the second side key on most mouses.

It is good to point out that many players in the game’s community recommend that new players change the default attachment key to a keyboard one. You can reconfigure the keys set to each attachment at will so we recommend that you try out and change to the one that works the best for you.

You can play the Early Access version of Ready of Not right now, exclusively on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2021