Ready or Not Twisted Nerve Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Twisted Nerve is one of the most immersive missions in Ready or Not. It is somewhat creepy, dangerous, and harder than the ones before it. Luckily, our guide will tell you all you need to know about it!

How to Clear Ready or Not Twisted Nerve

To avoid being caught off-guard by any of the dangerous suspects in this mission, you’ll need night vision goggles. Now, getting an S-Rank will depend on completing all objectives and bringing everyone back alive.

Enter the House from Behind

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I prefer to start from the back door. Enter the house, go upstairs, but move to the right. Be silent. There’s a high likelihood of encountering a suspect in the backyard, possibly armed with a rifle. Approach carefully and don’t let him see you. At this point, you can throw a stinger, then take advantage of the distraction to approach and use a Taser or non-lethal shotgun.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are many suspects inside the house, but many of them are unarmed. The most troubling ones should be upstairs. Still, make sure to check each door with your mirror gun. Keep one of your men watching the living room and slowly and methodically clear the rest of the rooms. Once the civilians are secured, it’s time to move upstairs, where things might get really dangerous.

Related: 5 Best Loadouts in Ready or Not

This area could hold unexpected challenges. It’s probably a good idea to use a Mirror gun whenever possible. If you have a squad mate with one of them, tell them to check each door but make sure to wait a while and do it again before breaching a door if they say they didn’t see anything. Suspects can move and create dangerous situations when not seen. I like using stingers here since these thugs are not willing to go without a fight.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Upstairs, you will be able to find the Hidden Money Cache, the Incapacitated Minor, and the Crystal Meth Storage. Make sure to be very careful when you find the minor’s room. Wait for the suspects to move away from her and breach the room with stingers and flashbangs. If you can, make sure that your squad members enter the room by breaching both doors at the same time to flank the suspects. One of the rooms upstairs will also have a bunch of cash on a table for you to report.

Locate the Crystal Meth Labs

Once the house is clear, it’s time to check the buildings. The drug lab is located after a rudimentary bridge that you can find on the upper floor of the house. Report your findings and move on to the backyard where things will get even more complicated.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two paths that lead to tunnels and both can be found behind shed doors. Be careful as always, check behind each door before going in, and breach with stingers or flashbangs whenever you see movement. Be careful when entering the tunnels. If you have gas grenades, this would be a good time to use them. There’s little room to move around, it’s dark, and the thugs have powerful weapons.

Objectives and Soft Objectives of Twisted Nerve in Ready or Not

Mission Objectives: Bring order to chaos Arrest 2 suspects Locate 2 crystal meth laboratories Locate crystal meth storage

Soft Objectives: Report Hidden Money Cache Find Incapacitated Minor

General Objectives: Secure 15 suspects Secure 5 civilians Secure 22 evidences Keep all officers alive



- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023