Red Dead Online – Where is Legendary Animal Map

Once you’ve begun The Naturalist role in Red Dead Online, you’ll get access to an Animal Field Guide and to a Legendary Animal Map. If you’re having trouble finding the location of this Legendary Animal map, don’t worry we’ve got you covered with a quick and easy answer to finding it.

The Legendary Animal Map can be found in your Satchel. In the game world you can access your Satchel by pressing and holding right on the d-pad. To get to the Legendary Animal Map you need to tab over to the Documents section and then locate the map. If you do not see the map in this section you have not successfully begun The Naturalist role.

You will need to visit Harriet and purchase the Sample Kit to get access to the Legendary Animal Map. Once you’ve got the map in your hands you will be able to start tracking down the Legendary Animal across the different habitats in Red Dead Online.

As you can see in the map above it looks like there are eight different Legendary Animal locations to check out.