Remnant 2: How to Solve the Council Chamber Guilty Member Puzzle and Get the Ornate Sword

As players progress through Remnant 2, they will encounter many side quests and puzzles that require a lot of thinking. In the Losomn level, you’ll run into a Council Chamber, where three lords sit on thrones. They want you to find a guilty member and send you out to investigate. This guide will cover how to solve this puzzle and find the guilty council member in Remnant 2.

How to Find the Guilty Member of the Council Chamber in Remnant 2

Once you have reached the Council Chamber in Remnant 2, exhaust the dialogue and offer your help. After speaking to the Council members, turn around, leave the room, and take the first left. Continue through the corridor until you find a mirror with a glowing essence and interact with it. This mirror will take you to the dark realm of this level.

The dark realm has the exact same layout as the Light realm, so head toward where the Council Chamber is — defeating the enemies along the way.

Once at the Council Chamber in the dark realm, you will notice different colored tablets against the thrones. Look in the water below the thrones and see the same colored tablets but in a separate order.

You must match the colored tablets to the colors in the water, so pick them up and put them in the proper order. From left to right, the order for me was Green, Red, Purple. Remember that the order of colors may be different for you, so double-check by looking through the water.

Once you have matched the colors, the door behind the thrones will open. On the other side, you’ll find a giant statue, go to the left of it and begin climbing. Get to the top, and behind the head of the statue, you will find a quest item.

Pick up the item and inspect it; you’ll notice a symbol on the bottom of the handle. This symbol represents the guilty member of the council.

Return to the Light Realm and talk to the council members again. Inform them that you know who the guilty member is, and select the option of dialogue that has the same logo as the one you found on the item. For me, the Guilty Member was Savan.

After a brief cutscene, you will be rewarded with the Ornate Blade — a powerful melee weapon with a high Weak Spot Damage and decent Critical Hit Chance. The Ornate Blade also has a slot for a Mutator, which can increase its potential.

