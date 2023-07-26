Remnant 2 Losomn Sewers Safe Code

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to open Remnant 2’s Great Sewers safe code in Losomn? Finding the combination of this code can take some work, but there is a trick to it that can make it pretty simple once you understand the concept. Look no further for help, as this guide will provide you with the answer to the Losomn sewer safe and how to find the numbers yourself.

What is the Combination to the Sewers Safe Code in Remnant 2?

The combination to the Losomn sewer safe in Remnant 2 is either 8513, 5813, or 3581. These are all the numbers reported so far for this safe, although there may be more answers considering the game is procedurally generated. The answer was 5813 for me, but I’ll tell you how to find the answer in your game.

How to Find the Code Combination to the Losomn Sewers Safe

Surrounding the safe are a series of numbers scattered all across the walls, the ceiling, and on the ground. None of these numbers mean anything unless they light up when using your flashlight. So turn on your flashlight by pressing up on the D-pad and start looking around.

Related: Remnant 2: What is the Combination For the Locked Chest in Ford’s Room?

Look around the room with your flashlight and note all the colors that light up. Each number that lights up is part of the code for the safe, and you can tell which slot in the combination by where the lit-up number places in the series of numbers. For example, say you find a series of numbers that go “6713,” and the number 1 lights up. It’s the third in the series of numbers, so the number 1 will be the third in the combination.

Losomn Sewers Safe Code Reward

After finding your combination, open the safe to receive the Rusted Heirloom ring. The Rusted Heirloom will grant the wearer two stacks of Bulwark when below 50% of Health. This is a great ring choice to help with your defense stats and be able to take more hits from the game’s brutal boss fights. Pair this ring with a top weapon, such as the Chicago Typewriter, and you should be good to go.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023