Resident Evil Village: How to Get Luthier’s Key for the Maestro’s Collection Treasure

Resident Evil Village is finally here, returning the series to a first-person perspective after two classic remakes. Unlike its predecessor, Resident Evil Village is a much more action-focused title that places heavy emphasis on combat and shooting. Even if the boss battles aren’t up to snuff with the rest of the series, there’s a lot of optional content to take care of in the village such as hunting animals and searching for treasure. One such treasure in Resident Evil Village is the Maestro’s Collection, which is locked inside a house that requires Luthier’s Key to open. This is a completely optional challenge, and the key is quite far from the central part of the village. Here’s how to find Luthier’s Key to unlock the door to the Maestro’s Collection treasure in Resident Evil Village.

Where is Luthier’s Key in Resident Evil Village?

Luthier’s Key is located in the Garden area between the village and House Beneviento. You can get there by proceeding north from the Altar and following the linear path across the suspension bridge. Once you cross the bridge, there will be a path leading upward on your right. At the top of this short path is a house containing Luthier’s Key. The key is sitting on a table next to a typewriter, so it should be pretty easy to spot.

You can only get the key after beating the House Beneviento section, so don’t try to look for it if you’re on your way there for the first time. Before you leave the house to return to the village, don’t forget to check the well outside and see if you can pull up an item using the Well Wheel.

Maestro’s Collection Code

With Luthier’s Key in hand, head back to his house in the village. You’ll be able to unlock the violin door and make your way inside now. Inside, there are a few items you can scavenge, but your primary goal here is the Maestro’s Collection, locked inside a dresser that requires a combination code to open. A happy birthday drawing hanging on the wall tells us that the code is 27-09-17.

Once you input the code, the dresser will be unlocked and you’ll obtain the Maestro’s Collection treasure. The treasure consists of a very valuable eagle statue called Steel Hraesvelgr, which you can sell to the Duke for a high price. You’ll also get a High Capacity Magazine for the F2 Sniper Rifle, increasing the weapon’s maximum ammo capacity by 5. It more than doubles the rifle’s ammo count, so it’s a pretty big upgrade.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.