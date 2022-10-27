Roblox Hello Kitty Cafe: How To Get Free Kuromi Item

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the most adorable accessories in Roblox, you’re going to want to rush over to My Hello Kitty Cafe as soon as possible. Starting today, you’ll be able to work towards leveling up your cafe with all of your favorite Sanrio friends and unlock some amazing themed cosmetics for your Robloxian, including a Kuromi Backpack!

But, if you’re not sure where to start and how to level up, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s flip on the lights and get ready for business, as you make your way into the world of providing snacks and drinks for all of your new customers! Here’s how you level up quickly in My Hello Kitty Cafe, and what you’ll need to do to get your hands on the new Kuromi Backpack!

How To Unlock Kuromi Backpack in My Hello Kitty Cafe

When you log into the experience, you’ll be greeted with a splash screen that tells you that new Kuromi items have been added to the game. While the other items in the game, including the Kuromi Dress, are going to cost you Robux, the backpack is a free item that you’ll be able to obtain by getting your character and cafe to Level 40.

While this may sound slightly daunting, it’s really not as hard as it sounds. You’ll come to find that levels are given out fairly quickly — especially if you’re keeping up with the needs of your patrons and the cafe itself. But, if you’re looking for fast ways to level up, make sure that you’re sticking around!

How To Level Up Quickly In My Hello Kitty Cafe

If you’re looking to get through this experience quickly, you’ll have plenty of ways to make that happen. If the idea of the game doesn’t appeal to you, but the promise of a free avatar item does, make sure that you’re following along with these helpful tips and tricks to get the most out of your time in My Hello Kitty Cafe!

Help Your Staff Out

If you’re willing to get your hands dirty, you’ll be able to help your staff out with their orders. If you’re willing to jump in and deliver a few plates of food or a few drinks to your patrons, you’ll be able to level up quickly and efficiently. This is going to get you up to level 40 in record time, so you’ll be able to unlock your badge and get your free item.

Keep Your Cafe Clean

One of the easiest ways to earn some experience, as well as some coins, is to keep your cafe clean. You’ll want to clean up plates and dishes as soon as your customers have finished their orders, as you’ll be able to keep the line moving and start getting plenty of cash quickly. You’ll also start leveling up super quick, so you’ll be able to claim your item faster.

Take Some Orders From Customers

If you want to get as much experience as possible, you’ll want to make sure that you’re helping out by taking orders, as well. While you may be able to farm this item by just letting your staff handle everything, taking orders from customers, and then following up with the delivery and clean up will make sure that you’re getting to Level 40 in record time.

No matter if you’re a fan of Blox Fruits or Royale High, you’ll find that My Hello Kitty Cafe has plenty to offer to all types of players. A nice, relaxing time is bound to be had by all, and the chance to get your hands on a free item is never something to scoff at. Make sure that you’re giving this experience a try, as you may find your new favorite game on the platform!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.