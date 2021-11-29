Roblox Wacky Wizards: How to Make Oz Potion and Become Oz

Roblox has always been a game filled to the brim with experiences that are diverse and keep players returning to the worlds to venture through everything the map builders have made for the community. One such game is ‘Wacky Wizards’ which has had over 511 million visits so far in Roblox. This particular world has players brewing potions and putting their wizard skills to the test. However, making potions wouldn’t have the same effect unless of course you were dressed in the correct apparel for doing so. This guide article will take you through the process of how to make the Roblox Wacky Wizards Oz Potion to become the wizard Oz to revel in the unique style for players.

How to Start Making the Oz Potion in Wacky Wizards

For the potion, you will need to collect two items. These items are the developer’s heads and there are two in total. You will of course be thinking you’re about to do some dark arts magic potion brewing right now and you’d be right!

Getting the heads themselves is much easier than it sounds for players. When you spawn into the world after booting up the game; you will be placed in the centre of the main potion brewing area. The first developer head can be found in the desert area of the world. You will be able to locate this by looking around from your starting area and noticing sand and cactuses in the distance as seen in the image below. Make your way to that area.

Once you are in the area, behind the cactus with the broom impaled in its spiky exterior, you will find ‘Jandel’s Head’, pick this item up and return it to your cauldron in the centre. Further, you can do this quickly by pressing ‘teleport to cauldron’ on the right side of your screen to get there quickly while holding the item.

How to Get the Remaining Item and Craft the Oz Potion

In order to craft the potion, you will need to pick up the remaining developer head, this can be obtained by visiting the area inside the waterfall known as ‘Cave Club’. You can get to the location by jumping into the water and swimming across the lake to the cave. Once you have made it to the cave, walk inside and look to your right. There will be a shelf of potions, go towards this shelf and you will observe ‘Foryxe’s Head’. Pick up this item by clicking on it and then teleport back to your cauldron and place the item inside the potion making apparatus.

Once you have done this, hover your cursor (on PC) over the potion book and there will be an option to ‘Spawn Potion’. Press on this and the ‘Wizard Potion’ will appear from the cauldron, select and drink it, you will now be Oz in Wacky Wizards.

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.