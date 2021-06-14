Update 1.60 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer First Watch Games has now released a new patch for Rogue Company on all platforms today. Maintenance for the game has finished so the servers should now be up online for you to continue playing.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number will be identified as version 1.60. For the few of you lucky enough to own a PS5, the version number for the next-gen copy is 01.000.007. Despite the different numbers, the patch should have the same function on all platforms.

While full patch notes have not been posted yet, First Watch Games did post a small message on social media about what the update does. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Rogue Company Update 1.60 Patch Notes

“Monday (6/14) at 7:00am ET, we will be taking servers offline to deploy our hotfix addressing issues with Scorch’s ability, Shooting Range ammo, aiming/camera movement, and more. Keep your eyes on our Hi-Rez Operations Twitter account for status updates.”

For more details about the game and its updates, you can visit the official Facebook page. We will try to update this post if more patch notes are released.

Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.