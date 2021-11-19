Ruined King: How to Fast Travel

Fast Travel has been debated in video games for a while. And, as games get bigger and bigger, people on both sides of the argument have more to consider. In Ruined King, fast travel strikes a beautiful balance between enjoying the journey and hurrying up to your destination. And because it isn’t immediately unlocked, here is how to fast travel in Ruined King.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was released Nov. 16 for all to enjoy. With the combined efforts of Riot Forge and Airship Syndicate, Ruined King was born. It takes place in the League of Legends universe but is far from how that game works. This game features a new take on the turn-based RPG formula by adding a lane system which undoubtedly got its roots from the lane meta in League of Legends.

The world is also much different: visually stimulating, full of collectibles, and, at times, a chore to navigate. This is where fast travel comes in. For more guides, be sure to check us out here. For instance, if you need help with how to recruit Miss Fortune or how to get past The Way is Shut quest, look no further.

How to Fast Travel in Ruined King

Before you can fast travel willy nilly throughout the world, you first need to unlock it. Along with many other aspects of this game, fast travel becomes unlocked as you progress through the story. Up until the point where it is unlocked, you don’t really need to fast travel anywhere because the main story is pulling you along. Just after you add Miss Fortune onto your team, fast travel also becomes available. That means that around the six-hour point or 40% completion of the game, you will be able to fast travel.

In order to fast travel, all you need to do is find an access point and use it. There are multiple reasons why fast travel is smart in Ruined King. One of those reasons is that fast travel isn’t just a magical teleporting that occurs; fast travel is instead baked into the game as the Gongola Network. This way, you can only fast travel if you are at a Gondola Network and can only be dropped off in areas within the Network.

It’s like riding the bus somewhere and having to walk a bit to get exactly where you want to be versus having a car and driving to your exact destination of choice. As more islands become unlocked, you can use The Charming Lady to travel from port to port. And that is how you fast travel in Ruined King.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.