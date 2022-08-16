Saints Row 2022 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Pre-order Bonuses, Platforms, and more explained

Saints Row is the upcoming reboot of the Saints Row series and we are excited to see the new direction the series will be taking. The game is the first major release for the franchise since 2015’s Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, so fan anticipation is high for this game, and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks to appeal to those who love what the series has done best, as well as for those seeking something new. For fans awaiting the release, Saints Row has particular goodies for those who managed to pre-order it, especially for the lucky few who managed to get the tier 2 and 3 options. Read on for our Saints Row 2022 Pre-Order Guide!

Saints Row Pre-Order Guide | Release Date and Pre-Order Bonuses

For those of you who have checked out our preview of the game and are anticipating a chance to experience the reimagining of building a criminal empire for the Saints, you’ll get your shot on August 23, 2022. Additionally, if you’ve pre-ordered the game physically, no matter whether you’ve ordered the tier 1 Standard edition, tier 2 Criminal Customs edition, or tier 3 Notorious edition, you’ll be coming away with some bonuses. If you’ve ordered the game digitally, the tiers are Standard, Gold, and Platinum. The bonuses go as follows:

Physical – Standard

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus – The Idols Anarchy Pack

Physical – Criminal Customs

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus – The Idols Anarchy Pack

Pre-Order Bonus – Saints Criminal Customs

Physical – Notorious

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus – The Idols Anarchy Pack

Pre-Order Bonus – Saints Criminal Customs

Bonus Content – Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle

Expansion Pass

Bespoke slipcase

SteelBook with the game disc

A2 Double-Sided Poster

Mini Artbook

X4 Character Art Cards

X4 World Postcards

Expansion Pass

Digital – Standard

Base Game

The Idols Anarchy Pack

Digital – Gold

Base Game

The Idols Anarchy Pack

Saints Criminal Customs

Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle

Expansion Pass

Digital – Platinum

Base Game

The Idols Anarchy Pack

Saints Criminal Customs

Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle

Expansion Pass

Saints Row The Third Remastered

As you can see, the physical pre-orders have some pretty slick collectible options while also potentially being a more frugal option when the expansion pass is factored in. The Saints Row The Third Remastered option for the digital Platinum edition is a pretty solid addition, though. Prices will vary depending on what country you purchase from, but in the case of digital code purchases, you’re looking at a US $59, $89, and $99 range of prices, with the expansion pass making the options more enticing as you go up the tiers.

It’s also crucial to note that if you haven’t already preordered the Criminal Customs or Notorious editions physically, your chances are now slimmer for getting one, but always ask at the counter if you’re at your local GameStop if they received more the day of.

Pre-Order Guide | Platforms

Saints Row will release on August 23, 2022, on the Epic Games Store for PC, as well as on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Google Stadia. Despite the current consoles going into their 3rd year soon, developer Volition does not wish to leave previous-gen players out. But in general, the number of goodies you get from pre-ordering, especially if you were fortunate enough to get one of the upper tier physical releases such as via GameStop, make pre-ordering worth it for the passionate collector.

This concludes our Saints Row 2022 Pre-Order Guide! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

