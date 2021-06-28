Battle Record B is a rare item in Scarlet Nexus that only drops from certain enemies. These enemies can only be found in specific areas of the game, but they’re not too difficult to find. They also have the potential to drop other items though, so you may have to farm for a while before you get Battle Record B to drop. There are also several different types of Battle Records, so you could get a different one after defeating one of these foes. Here’s how to get Battle Record B in Scarlet Nexus.

How to Get Battle Record B in Scarlet Nexus

Battle Record B is a rare item that can only be obtained by defeating the following enemies:

Vase Paws

Scummy Pendu

Bile Pool

Fuel Pool

The best place to find these enemies is in Kikuchiba. The marketplace and construction site in the area are great places to farm for Battle Record B. Keep in mind that Battle Record B is a rare drop, and these enemies have a ton of other items that they can drop instead of it. You can always leave the area and return to force the enemies to respawn for easy farming, but it could take a few tries before you find what you’re looking for.

Scarlet Nexus is a pretty long game, so make sure you stock up on any materials and take as long as you need to farm for items. If you’re enjoying the story and characters in the game, then you may want to check out the Scarlet Nexus anime. It premieres in July and will feature scenes that aren’t present in the game. The first two episodes are already streaming for free on Funimation’s YouTube channel, and all episodes of the series will contain hidden Musubi codes that unlock special in-game rewards.

Scarlet Nexus is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.