Scarlet Nexus – How and Where to Watch the Anime Series

Bandai Namco’s “Brain Punk” RPG, Scarlet Nexus, is not only an anime video game (one we here at AOTF loved), it has an anime series adaptation in the works. That means you can enjoy more time with Yuito and Kasane across two different mediums.

There’s never a bad time to start another anime, right? That is especially true for those that have finished Demon Slayer’s first season and movie, looking to fill the void until later this year. But let’s stay focused here. Read on for the synopsis of the Scarlet Nexus anime:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane’s dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

Interested? Here’s how to watch the show.

How and Where to Watch the Scarlet Nexus Anime Series

Funimation has already released episode 1 on their YouTube channel. You need only 25 minutes of spare time to check out the English-subbed episode.

As for the remaining episodes, we have some of those details as well. Episodes 1 and 2 will appear in a YouTube livestream on June 25th at 8PM JST. The livestream will be in celebration of the game’s launch, which occurs on the same day. The episodes will be available to watch at your leisure on July 1st when the series officially kicks off in Japan.

Funimation has given additional information regarding the series’ international debut, although specifics are sparse. We have a general Summer 2021 timeframe for the anime to appear via Funimation’s streaming service. We will be sure to provide an update once an exact date is revealed.

Scarlet Nexus (the video game) will launch on June 25, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.