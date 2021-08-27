Update 2.2.1.1 has arrived for Sea of Thieves, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Since its launch in 2018, Sea of Thieves has been offering players what they couldn’t get anywhere else; the perfect pirate experience. Being able to explore its enormous open-world map, hunt for treasures, fight enemy NPC’s, and other players; all of this while running your own ship. Not too long ago they even had a collaboration with Borderlands giving players a chance to get a ship called “Mayhem” inspired by the former franchise. Here’s everything new with Sea of Thieves Update 2.2.1.1.

Sea of Thieves Update 2.2.1.1 Patch Notes

Updates

Replace Gamertags Keybind

The option to bind the “Toggle Replace Gamertags” key for quick use has now been disabled.

Making Mayhem Event

Following the community’s feedback, Favour awarded for certain actions has been rebalanced since the launch of the Event.

Fixed Issues

Performance and Stability

When using Alth+Tab to change focus between windows while playing on Steam, there should no longer be an extended freeze when leaving and returning to the game window.

Tall Tales

“Dark Brethren” – Upon approaching the Coral Fortress, players should now more consistently hear Captain Jack Sparrow’s voice as he is speaking.

“Dark Brethren” – Upon uncovering the mysterious meeting, players should now more consistently hear the characters’ voices as they are speaking.

“Lords of the Sea” – While progressing through the Tall Talle, players should now more consistently hear Jack Sparrow speaking as he reacts to events within the story.

Pirate Emporium

The imagery used in the Cursed Ferryman Essential Ship Bundle now correctly displays the Cursed Ferryman Sails that will be received on purchase.

Known Issues

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to improve the player combat experience.

Tunnels of the Damned – Rejoining a Session

While traveling through the Tunnels of the Damned, rejoining the game after a lost connection may result in visual issues and failed migration to the new area, returning players to their starting location.

Download and Installation Size

Xbox One: 2.57 GB

2.57 GB Xbox One X: 3.89 GB

3.89 GB Xbox Series S: 2.57 GB

2.57 GB Xbox Series X: 3.89 GB

3.89 GB Steam: 3.29 GB

3.29 GB Windows 10: 4.13 GB

All in all, this was a small update whose whole purpose was to give some fixes to the game’s sound and performance. If you want to see the full patch notes go to the official Sea of Thieves website. If you haven’t tried the title yet read our review of the game. It may be just what you’re looking for.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.